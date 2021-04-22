Video Launch Highlights BlueCity and UNAIDS' Joint Campaign for Ending Discrimination

BEIJING, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 19th, BlueCity and UNAIDS launched a jointly produced video entitled "Would You Discriminate against Me?" on major Chinese social media platforms. The video highlights their joint campaign to tackle discrimination, which kicked off March 1st with a series of awareness-building events aiming to end inequalities across societies in Asia-Pacific.

The video sheds light on a wide range of discrimination in society and its influence on daily life, covering issues regarding people living with HIV, appearance anxiety, gender discrimination in the workplace, as well as family acceptance of gender and sexual minorities.

"We're immensely proud of this co-production, which highlights the impact of discrimination on the lives of people across society," said BlueCity Founder, Chairman and CEO Baoli Ma. "Again, it reminds us of the power of education and inclusion in ending inequalities and creating more accepting and diverse societies to the benefit of all."

Within 48 hours of going live, the video has been played more than one million times and related stories have reached over five million views on Chinese social media such as Weibo and WeChat.

Since this year's World "Zero Discrimination Day" on March 1st, UNAIDS and BlueCity have conducted a campaign including public exhibitions, livestreams of interviews with experts as well as short videos. On April 7th, a series of themed posters, featuring the famous rap group C-Block with the slogan "Sharing health as we share the value of equality", have been shown at landmark locations in eight cities across China in support of a healthy life attitude in a diverse and inclusive society. Moreover, C-Block and BlueCity have also jointly produced a music video for this campaign to be released soon.

Since 2014, UNAIDS has designated March 1st each year as the World's "Zero Discrimination Day" to safeguard the rights and dignity of the world's most vulnerable people, call on societies to reject outdated prejudices, and push for the end of AIDS by 2030. The initiative has now extended to address all discrimination-related issues including sexual orientation and gender identity.

Since its establishment, BlueCity has upheld the concept of diversity and inclusion, and is opposed to all forms of discrimination. As a technology company built on the foundation of community, BlueCity will continue to address the significance of equality and make efforts in providing support to disadvantaged and marginalized communities through the use of technology. In January 2021, Baoli Ma became the first person from Mainland China recognized on the 'OUTstanding 100 LGBT+ Executives List' from INvolve, a global network and consultancy championing diversity and inclusion in business.

About BlueCity

BlueCity (NASDAQ: BLCT) is a world-leading online LGBTQ platform providing a full suite of services that foster connections and enhance the wellbeing of the LGBTQ community through its portfolio of brands. BlueCity's mobile app Blued enables users to conveniently and safely connect with each other, express themselves and access professional health-related services. Available in 13 languages, it has more than 63 million registered users worldwide and is the largest online LGBTQ community in China, India, Korea, Thailand and Vietnam. BlueCity's portfolio of brands of apps also includes Finka, a leading gay social networking app for a younger generation in China, and LESDO, a leading lesbian social networking app in China.

