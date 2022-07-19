Video Management Software Market to value USD 30 Bn by 2030, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Advanced video management held nearly 30% of the video management software market revenue share in 2021. Growing security concerns are enabling enterprises to deploy advanced video management solutions. Advanced video management includes intelligent video streaming and video analytics solutions. Traditional surveillance systems involved some inadequacies such as high labor cost, variations in long-distance capturing, and complexities in multi-screen monitoring.

The cloud model segment in the video management software market is projected to register 25% CAGR from 2022 to 2030 led by growing popularity of cloud computing-based VMS solutions. Cloud-based VMS solutions reduce upgrading & maintenance costs. It offers several benefits such as improved operational efficiency, flexibility, and scalability.

The analog technology accounted for substantial VMS market share in 2021 owing to the growing popularity of HD analog solutions. Analog-based solutions are easy to run, sending recordings to a DVR that converts the analog data to digital and stores it. High-Definition (HD) analog solutions have resulted in better picture quality and the resolution of the captured video.

The tourism & hospitality application is estimated to witness a growth rate of over 25% through 2030 impelled by increasing digitalization across the tourism & hospitality sectors. In the hospitality & tourism industry, the safety of guests and properties is an important concern. It is very important to deploy a security surveillance system to ensure the safety of the guests while maintaining quality service. The reputations of hotels and resorts can be easily damaged by even the smallest of incidents related to their security.

North America video management software market size is anticipated to grow exponentially due to the growing adoption of advanced & next-generation video surveillance for public safety. Initiatives for the development of advanced video analytics technology and the adoption of high-end IP-based monitoring cameras are supporting the market growth.

Some major findings of the video management software market report include:

Advancements in technologies, such as IoT and 5G, are boosting the market demand.

The rapidly growing adoption of surveillance camera systems is providing significant growth opportunities to the market.

The North America VMS market is propelled by the growing adoption of next-generation video surveillance.

Companies operating in the market are implementing partnerships to develop integrated and advanced video management software solutions for their customers.

