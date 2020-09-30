Video on Demand (VoD) Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 88,523.67 Million by 2025 | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Latest Market Research Report " VoD Market by Solution (IPTV, OTT Services, Pay TV), by Monetization Model (Advertising-based, Subscription-based, Transaction-based), by Device (Laptop/Computer, Smart TV, Smartphone, Tablets), by Application (Education & Training, Live Events & Sports, Media, Entertainment & Gaming) and Region – Global Forecast to 2025", published on Valuates Reports . The Global Video on Demand (VOD) Market size is expected to grow from USD 34,648.16 Million in 2019 to USD 88,523.67 Million by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.92% during the forecast period.

It is expected that the Video on Demand (VoD) industry will emerge as a successful source of revenue for content providers and cable operators worldwide. In terms of customer scope, VoD solutions help viewers reach any connected device, offering a crucial competitive advantage.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global video on demand market size along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Get Free Sample: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/360I-Auto-6P320/Video_on_Demand

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE VoD MARKET SIZE

Major factors driving the growth of Video on Demand market size are the advantage of viewing video anywhere at any time, the proliferation of smart devices, high-speed connectivity, and affordability.

As major players concentrate on providing clients with videos on the go, this increase in instant demand for videos triggers the growth of the Video on Demand industry. Moreover, the increasing popularity of live video streaming for entertainment and business purposes is expected to drive the video on demand market size.

The ever-increasing internet penetration in emerging or developing economies provide an excellent growth opportunity for the Video on Demand service providers. Additionally, the rise in the middle class's income and increase in per capita income globally would also result in the expansion of viewers and subscribers, thereby increasing the Video on Demand market size.

The launch of Virtual and Augmented Reality 360-degree videos is also expected to draw more customers and fuel the growth of the Video on Demand market size.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/360I-Auto-6P320/video-on-demand

VoD MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on the region, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Asia Pacific (APAC) has a wide market of consumers that have diverse consumption habits and payment demands that are culturally and economically diversified. The major countries that contribute significantly to the APAC region's VoD market size are China and Japan.

North America is expected to hold the largest video on demand market share during the forecast period. This Dominance of North America is attributed to the video-on-demand service providers and increased demand for on-demand video consumption in the region. In addition, the increased development of film, sports, and television content, along with the partnership of key content producers with major suppliers of on-demand services across the area, has led to the adoption and growth of services for video on demand (VoD).

By Region

Americas,

Asia-Pacific ,

, Europe ,

, Middle East & Africa .

VoD MARKET SEGMENTATION

Based on Solution, the Video on Demand Market studied across

Based on Monetization Model, the Video on Demand Market studied across

Based on Device, the Video on Demand Market studied across

Laptop/Computer,

Smart TV,

Smartphone,

Tablets.

Based on Application, the Video on Demand Market studied across

Education & Training,

Live Events and Sport,

Media & Entertainment and Gaming.

Companies:

Amazon,

Apple,

Cisco,

Google,

HBO,

Hulu,

Indieflix,

Netflix,

Vudu.

THE REPORT ANSWERS QUESTIONS SUCH AS

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Video on Demand Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Video on Demand Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Video on Demand Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Video on Demand Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Video on Demand Market? What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Video on Demand Market?

Buy Now for Single User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=360I-Auto-6P320&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=360I-Auto-6P320&lic=enterprise-user

SIMILAR REPORTS

SVoD Market

The global subscription video on demand (SVoD) market size was at USD 24.9 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 32.3 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.5 % over the forecast period 2020-2025.

This report focuses on global SVoD status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players. The study objectives are to present the SVoD development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Central & South America.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-25P1654/global-svod

Over the Top (OTT) Market

In 2017, the global Over-the-Top (OTT) market size was estimated at USD 97.43 Billion and is expected to reach USD 332.52 Billion by 2025, rising at a CAGR of 16.7 percent from 2018 to 2025.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/ALLI-Manu-2R17/over-the-top-services

Pay TV Market

The global Pay Television market size is projected to reach USD 175.6 Billion by 2026, from USD 192.3 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of -1.5% during 2020-2026. Pay television (TV) refers to a television broadcasting service based on consumer subscriptions.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-8S1253/global-pay-television

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call +1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp : +91 9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

SOURCE Valuates Reports