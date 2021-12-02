Video-on-demand (VOD) Market to grow by USD 126.22 bn| Market Driven by Rising Adoption of Mobile Computing Devices & Applications|17000+ Technavio Reports

Dec 02, 2021, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market research report, Video-on-demand Market has been added to the Technavio offerings. The video-on-demand (VOD) market is attributed to the rising adoption of mobile computing devices and applications and the availability of video streaming devices. The video-on-demand (VOD) market share is expected to increase by USD 126.22 billion from 2020 to 2025. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 15.10%. This report has been curated considering various factors for forecast evaluation including supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior.
38% of the market's growth will originate from North America. The US is the key market for video-on-demand (VOD) in North America. The presence of several key vendors and their rising revenues will facilitate the video-on-demand (VOD) market's growth in North America
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Video-on-demand (VOD) Market Analysis Report by Type (SVOD, AVOD, and TVOD) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America) Forecasts,2021 2025":
https://www.technavio.com/report/report/video-on-demand-market-industry-analysis
Major Video-on-demand (VOD) Companies:
- Alphabet Inc.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- AT and T Inc.
- Comcast Corp.
- KWIKmotion
- The Walt Disney Co.
- Verizon Communications Inc.
- Vubiquity Inc.
- Walmart Inc.
Video-on-demand (VOD) Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- SVOD - size and forecast 2020-2025
- AVOD - size and forecast 2020-2025
- TVOD - size and forecast 2020-2025
Video-on-demand (VOD) Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - size and forecast 2020-2025
Video-on-demand (VOD) Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 15.10%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 126.22 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
12.50
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 38%
Key consumer countries
US, China, India, UK, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., AT and T Inc., Comcast Corp., KWIKmotion, The Walt Disney Co., Verizon Communications Inc., Vubiquity Inc., and Walmart Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
