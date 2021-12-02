Video-on-demand (VOD) Market to grow by USD 126.22 bn| Market Driven by Rising Adoption of Mobile Computing Devices & Applications|17000+ Technavio Reports

38% of the market's growth will originate from North America. The US is the key market for video-on-demand (VOD) in North America. The presence of several key vendors and their rising revenues will facilitate the video-on-demand (VOD) market's growth in North America

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Video-on-demand (VOD) Market Analysis Report by Type (SVOD, AVOD, and TVOD) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America) Forecasts,2021 2025":

https://www.technavio.com/report/report/video-on-demand-market-industry-analysis

Major Video-on-demand (VOD) Companies:

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Apple Inc.

AT and T Inc.

Comcast Corp.

KWIKmotion

The Walt Disney Co.

Verizon Communications Inc.

Vubiquity Inc.

Walmart Inc.

Video-on-demand (VOD) Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

SVOD - size and forecast 2020-2025

AVOD - size and forecast 2020-2025

TVOD - size and forecast 2020-2025

Video-on-demand (VOD) Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

Video-on-demand (VOD) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 15.10% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 126.22 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.50 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, India, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., AT and T Inc., Comcast Corp., KWIKmotion, The Walt Disney Co., Verizon Communications Inc., Vubiquity Inc., and Walmart Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

