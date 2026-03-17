Video Rebirth Secures $80 Million to Build the World's First Industrial-Grade AI Engine

Backed by AMD Ventures, Hyundai and strategic giants, the funding fuels the launch of Bach—a frontier video generation model designed to reshape digital content creation.

SINGAPORE, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Video Rebirth, an AMD-backed AI video startup, today announced the final closing of an $80 million funding round. This total includes a newly secured $30 million extension, building upon the initial $50 million raised in November. The expanded round was driven by overwhelming strategic interest, bringing together a coalition of top-tier venture capital firms in Asia, with participation from AMD Ventures, Hyundai and other industry leaders across entertainment, mobility and technology.

The fresh capital will be primarily used to accelerate commercialization of Video Rebirth's frontier video generation product – the Bach series, and drive global market expansion. While the market is flooded with tools creating fleeting "demos," Video Rebirth is executing a different mission: building the Industrial-grade AI Engine, which is capable of building consistent and commercial-ready realities.

Global Ambition, Industrial Scale

"Video Rebirth was built as a global company from day one," said Dan Kong, Co-founder and COO of Video Rebirth, who previously served as an AI investor at Abu Dhabi's G42. " Having the strategic backing of a global technology powerhouse like AMD validates our vision. Our investor base reflects this ambition, spanning global financial institutions and strategic partners who understand the scale of our vision." They recognize that we aren't just building a tool for a single market; we are building a generative infrastructure for global digital content."

Reshaping the Pan-Entertainment Industry

Video Rebirth distinguishes itself by mastering the 'realities' of video generation, ensuring high controllability and coherence. By leveraging these capabilities to replace physical filming and rigid rendering, the company bridges the gap between linear media and interactive entertainment.

"We are at the precipice of a 'De-engineering' revolution in pan-entertainment" said Difu Li, Co-founder and CSO, formerly leading the AI strategy at Tencent. "By mastering the causal logic and high-fidelity persistence of generative video today, we are democratizing the creation of interactive worlds. Our mission is to allow any creative vision to instantaneously collapse into a playable digital universe, turning the passive 'viewer' into an active personalized explorer of infinite possibilities."

Backing from Industry Visionaries

"Video Rebirth's pioneering approach to building world models natively through video exemplifies the type of technical innovation that aligns with AMD's commitment to advancing the future of AI," said Sagi Paz, Head of AMD Ventures. "We are proud to collaborate with Video Rebirth and for AMD to serve as their long-term infrastructure partner, delivering the high-performance compute foundation needed to scale their industrial-grade realities to the world."

"The Video Rebirth team combines world-leading technical talent, with a compelling vision and tight execution. " said Peter Lim, Partner at Feedback Ventures, and formerly at Temasek. "A strong foundation in Video AI positions Video Rebirth for opportunities in simulations-driven industries."

"We invested in Video Rebirth because their technology transcends creative media," said Keith Noh, head of ZER01NE in Hyundai Motor Group.. "Their ability to generate physically consistent environments makes them a key partner for the future of mobility. We see immense potential in using their AI Engine to train physical AI within hyper-realistic digital worlds."

"CJ Group has one of the largest entertainment portfolios in Korea across drama, film, and music, and we see Video Rebirth's technology as a compelling enabler for new content workflows and IP-driven experiences. From HIVEN's perspective, our investment reflects our expectation for meaningful collaboration opportunities across the broader CJ ecosystem, including CJ ENM, as we explore practical use cases together," said Bookyung Kim, Director at HIVEN.

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About Video Rebirth

Founded by Dr. Wei Liu (ex-Tencent Distinguished Scientist, IEEE Fellow), Video Rebirth defines the Industrial-grade standard for the AI Video Generators. The company is building the AI Engine that bridges imagination and creation by pioneering Dual DiT for prompt adherence, Physics Native Attention (PNA) for consistency, and the World's First Native 30fps. Video Rebirth empowers creators with fluid generation — delivering visuals that are coherent, controllable, and instantly commercial-ready. For more information, please visit www.videorebirth.com.

Media Contact:

Fay Wong

[email protected]

SOURCE Video Rebirth