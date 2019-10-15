VIDEO: ReplayAR app brings AR content creation to the masses

"We planned to use this feature internally to create custom content for enterprise clients," says ReplayAR CMO Brandon Martin, "but after the enthusiastic feedback we received from nostalgic users wanting to create their own historical AR experiences from older photographs, we knew everyone had to try it."

Create personalized AR content for social media and more

ReplayAR's "Create" feature comes just two months after the app's initial launch, demonstrating the company's drive to rapidly expand capabilities beyond its core mission of using geolocational AR to preserve history.

"Obviously we love seeing people use ReplayAR to make historical AR overlays," says CTO Keith McCullough, "but the ability to instantly turn any image on your device into an AR experience really opens the app up to all kinds of creative possibilities."

For example, ReplayAR's "Create" feature gives social media users the ability to easily enhance their video content by instantly creating custom AR props, sets and special effects for their Instagram and YouTube videos.

Keeping it simple

In a month dominated by headlines about technological advancements in AR from major players like Apple's iPhone 11 and Google's ARCore, how does ReplayAR stand out in an ever-expanding augmented reality market? Huddy believes the simplicity of the app is actually its greatest strength.

"Certainly a team of developers working round-the-clock can make some really extravagant AR content. But what can you make right now on your device, all by yourself, in just a few seconds? Our answer is damn near anything you want."

About ReplayAR

ReplayAR, Inc. is an augmented reality software company. Its mission is "to pioneer innovative technologies that preserve and protect historical truth while connecting and inspiring a global community through the shared continuum of our human experience."

