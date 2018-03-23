VIDEO SERIES: Canada's 2018 VRIC Companies Highlighted in OTCQX Video Series

Jeff Swinoga , CEO, First Mining Gold Corp. (TSX: FF) (OTCQX: FFMGF)

Robin Goad, President and CEO, Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQX: FTMDF)

Jack Stoch, Director, President and CEO, Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSX: GMX) (OTCQX: GLBXF)

In the interviews, the companies discuss:

Their unique corporate profiles within the resource, mining exploration industry: meet the needs of the industry today? How the companies are positioned to maximize shareholder value trading on OTCQX and in the U.S. public markets. Trends and challenges facing the resource and mining industry and the ways in which these companies are positioned to meet those needs.

To watch the complete interviews, visit OTC Markets Group's YouTube page at: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLwh5gwIJAV6yJAZsTTJFa602wKw5G6BFn

About First Mining Gold Corp.

First Mining Gold Corp. is an emerging development company with a diversified portfolio of gold projects in North America. Having assembled a large resource base of seven million ounces of gold in the Measured and Indicated categories and five million ounces of gold in the Inferred category in mining friendly jurisdictions of eastern Canada, First Mining is now focused on advancing its assets towards production. The Company currently holds a portfolio of 25 mineral assets in Canada, Mexico and the United States with a focus on gold.

About Fortune Minerals

Fortune is a Canadian mining company focused on developing the vertically integrated NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper project in the Northwest Territories and a related refinery the Company plans to construct in Saskatchewan. The NICO development asset will be a primary producer of cobalt sulphate for the rapidly expanding lithium-ion battery industry with supply chain transparency and custody control of product from a Canadian vertically integrated source. The by-products that will be produced include gold doré, bismuth ingots and oxide, and copper cement.

About Globex Mining Enterprises

GLOBEX is a Toronto Stock Exchange, Frankfurt and OTCQX-listed corporation with a diversified North American portfolio of mid-stage exploration, development and royalty properties containing: Precious Metals (gold, silver, platinum, palladium), Base Metals (copper, zinc, lead, nickel), Specialty Metals and Minerals (manganese, titanium oxide, iron, molybdenum, uranium, lithium, rare earths) and Industrial Minerals and Compounds (mica, silica, apatite, talc, magnesite).

Globex explores for its own account and options many of its numerous projects to other companies which pay Globex cash, shares and a royalty and undertake extensive exploration in order to earn an interest in Globex's projects.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC and SEC regulated ATS.

The information contained in this press release and in the video to which it refers is provided "as is" for educational and informational purposes only and should not serve as the basis for any trading or investing decisions. OTC Markets Group makes no representations and disclaims all express, implied and statutory warranties of any kind to any viewer or third party. Neither OTC Markets Group nor any of its affiliates makes any endorsement of any particular company, security, product or financial strategy, and nothing contained in this video should be construed as investment advice. Investors should undertake their own diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing.

