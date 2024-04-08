Video shows Chinese OEM, Li Auto has achieved first 200 mile MP6 charge, validating importance of AMCI testing procedure

 Chinese Li Auto could leapfrog Western competitors in the battle for mass EV adoption if claim proves accurate.

LOS ANGELES, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It's clear that faster charging speeds will be the most important goal for manufacturers as EVs go mainstream. More OEMs are investing in faster charging speeds than ever before. AMCI Testing's new MP6® testing standard is designed to help consumers assess fast-charging performance—by testing popular EVs' comparative ability to add range in just six minutes.

MP6® testing to date has shown some clear winners, but no vehicle has yet approached the sort of range addition that internal-combustion cars can achieve in the typical, 6-minute fuel stop. "What Li Auto has claimed to achieve with their first EV, the Mega van, has the potential to be a game changer," said David Stokols, CEO of AMCI Testing's parent company, AMCI Global. "Charge rates exceeding 150 miles inside the MP6® window of 6 minutes are exactly what is needed to get EV adoption to the next level."

Li Auto's advertised charging speed has yet to be attained in a commercialized, consumer-aimed EV but, if so, is an impressive step.

"Of course, it's impossible to know exactly what Li Auto has achieved with their architecture without thorough testing," said Guy Mangiamele, Director of AMCI Testing. "Taken strictly on their word and extrapolating from a charging video they have made available, the Li Auto Mega would theoretically be rated at 200 MP6® in our test. That would mean adding 46% of the vehicle's capacity in just 6 minutes. Compare that to the 35 MP6® rating of Toyota's bZ4X, currently at the top of our leaderboard, and you'll see why this could be revolutionary."

Look at the leaderboard below to see the potential magnitude of Li Auto's achievement.

AMCI Testing MP6® Leaderboard Results:

 TBV*           

Li Auto Mega                         

200.0 MP6

1st place     

Toyota bZ4X                             

35.0 MP6

2nd place     

Ford Mustang Mach-E             

32.5 MP6

3rd place     

Mercedes-Benz EQE               

31.5 MP6

4th place     

Hyundai IONIQ 5                     

28.0 MP6

5th place     

Kia EV6 GT-Line RWD             

23.0 MP6

6th place     

Ford F-150 Lightning               

22.0 MP6

7th place     

Rivian R1S                             

20.5 MP6

*To be verified

In the coming weeks and months, AMCI Testing will continue to publish further MP6® test results with commentary on the experience. Go to www.amcitesting.com to sign-up to receive updates as they occur.

About AMCI Testing

AMCI testing is an independent automotive research firm, specializing in unbiased, exclusive, comparative evaluations of automotive products since 1984. The breadth of our testing includes ICE, HEV, PHEV, BEV, FCEV powertrains and every facet of measurement and product category. AMCI Testing Certification is recognized globally as an industry gold standard.

