Video Shows Safeology™ Tower Making Back-to-School Season Safer

SEATTLE, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As schools across the country look for ways to safely re-open, Safeology today released a video demonstrating new technology that will allow students to safely get back into the classroom. The Safeology Tower is an effective tool for widescale disinfection of classrooms and other facilities working to re-open amid COVID-19. The UVC-disinfection product uses smart technology to eliminate up to 99.9% of pathogens, which is the key to keeping our nation's future leaders safe and healthy in a school environment.

Safeology UVC Tower Disinfects Schools From SARS-CoV-2 to Help Get Kids Safely Back In School The Safeology UVC Tower safely, quickly and efficiently eliminates SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, helping to get tomorrow's leaders back in the classroom today. The Safeology UVC Tower uses the scientifically-proven power of UVC light to disinfect virtually any space, eliminating up to 99.9% of surface and airborne pathogens

"It's important for our children to learn, and for parents to have peace of mind that the classroom is safe and free from harmful pathogens," said Safeology CEO Jim Mischel. "You can see for yourself, our groundbreaking technology is ready for everyone to embrace back-to-school season with safety as a top priority."

This video allows you to see how the tower works in a classroom environment. Text of the video:

Introducing the Safeology UVC Light Tower, the key to getting students safely back into the classroom. Using scientifically proven technology, it safely eliminates up to 99.9 percent of surface pathogens – like the coronavirus – that are exposed to the Tower's UVC light. Leverage the science of Safeology UVC technology and get tomorrow's future leaders back in the classroom today.

Designed, engineered and manufactured in Everett, Washington – where the first U.S. case of COVID-19 was diagnosed – the Safeology Tower uses UVC and loT technology to allow widescale disinfection of classrooms, hotels, cruise lines, healthcare facilities, and other spaces with ease and unmatched efficiency. Far more than just a UVC lamp, the Safeology Tower was specifically created with smart technology, complete with wireless touch pad, remote-control functions, safety features, and data collection software useful for a wide range of hospitality and healthcare industry needs.

Safeology has also brought together a team of national experts to navigate the UVC technology and its use. The team includes George Diaz, M.D., who treated the first U.S. case of COVID-19; chemical engineer Joseph Anderson, Ph.D.; microbiologist David Rockabrand, Ph.D.; and electrical engineer Rolf Bergman, Ph.D.

The Safeology Tower™: Smart Reduction of Pathogens

The Safeology Tower eliminates up to 99.9% of surface pathogens through the effective use of UVC disinfection – a well-studied germicidal technique gaining prominence in the fight against COVID-19 and other coronaviruses. Designed for both function and beauty, the sleek Safeology Tower offers a unique and complete total-disinfection solution loaded with literally dozens of features, including:

Laser mapping technology to determine required UV dosage to deactivate the virus.

Multiple safety features including PIR (passive infrared) motion sensors and AI (artificial intelligence) movement detection to ensure safe operation in unoccupied spaces.

Interactive 6.3-inch tablet with integrated wireless charger; Wi-Fi Cloud-based control and monitoring; multiple languages, and cycle-completion notification.

74-inch height for floor to ceiling, 360 o disinfection coverage; 6 high-output shatter resistant amalgam 253.7 nm UVC lamp emitters with 12,000-hour lamp life; handles and easy-roll wheels for fast deployment of unit, with self-locking casters for secure placement.

disinfection coverage; 6 high-output shatter resistant amalgam 253.7 nm UVC lamp emitters with 12,000-hour lamp life; handles and easy-roll wheels for fast deployment of unit, with self-locking casters for secure placement. Full range of other supportive resources, including PPE equipment; complete marketing support; customer service for help with provisioning, set up, and questions; and a continuously updated online archive of related UVC information.

About Safeology™

Created by the same team that leads Electric Mirror®, the world's largest manufacturer of lighted-mirror technology products, Safeology specializes in UVC-light disinfection. Crafting LEDs, lamps, and related IoT technology, Safeology employs researchers, engineering and R&D teams to provide wireless product solutions that reduce the spread of viruses and other pathogens. Guided by a preeminent Scientific Advisory Board with world-class experts in infectious disease, microbiology, bioengineering, and electrical engineering, Safeology is leading the 21st century vanguard in the battle against pathogenic illness. Learn more about the future of disinfection at www.Safeology.com .

Media Contact:

Teresa Wenta, Executive Director of Global Marketing

Cell: 425-350-7407

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Safeology

Related Links

http://www.Safeology.com

