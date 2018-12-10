VIDEO: Smith-Midland Corporation CFO AJ Krick Featured in OTCQX Video Series

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Smith-Midland Corporation (OTCQX: SMID) Chief Financial Officer AJ Krick was interviewed by OTC Markets Group (OTCQX: OTCM) in its prominent OTCQX® Video Series. The series features interviews with senior executives of OTCQX companies as they showcase their businesses and investment profiles.

In the interview, CFO AJ Krick discusses:

Smith-Midland's commitment to innovation, quality and service as a cornerstone of its business

Manufacturing trends facing the industry today

How trading on OTCQX, and in the U.S. public markets, has been beneficial in creating visibility among the company's investor base

To watch the complete interview, visit OTC Markets Group's YouTube page at:

https://youtu.be/1ioLOB7G2e0

About Smith-Midland

Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, licenses, rents, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products for use primarily in the construction, transportation and utilities industries.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

