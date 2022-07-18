Video Streaming and Broadcasting Equipment Market Size to grow by USD 137.94 Billion by 2025, Evolving Opportunities with Apple Inc & Cisco Systems Inc - Technavio

To gain access to all vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio - Click Now!

Video Streaming and Broadcasting Equipment Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our video streaming and broadcasting equipment market report covers the following areas:

Video Streaming and Broadcasting Equipment Market 2022-2026: Market Dynamics

Drivers: The heightened demand for encoders to support multiple broadcasting formats, the transition from analog to digital broadcasting & increasing number of smartphones and Internet users will offer immense growth opportunities.

The heightened demand for encoders to support multiple broadcasting formats, the transition from analog to digital broadcasting & increasing number of smartphones and Internet users will offer immense growth opportunities. Challenges: The increase in cases of cyberattacks, growing regulations on data privacy and security concerns & stringent rules and regulations by FCC will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Video Streaming and Broadcasting Equipment Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

Application

Private



Commerce

Type

Video Streaming



Broadcasting Equipment

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



The Middle East And Africa



South America

Video Streaming and Broadcasting Equipment Market 2022-2026: Revenue Generating Segment & Regional Highlights

Revenue Generating Segment:

The video streaming and broadcasting equipment market share growth by the private segment will be significant for revenue generation.

will be significant for revenue generation. With the advent of high-end smartphones and the easy availability of the Internet, users are opting for online streaming services. This increase in the number of smartphones is making it easier for users to access video content on the go.

Furthermore, with increasing mobile Internet subscriptions, many online streaming service providers are exploring mobile platforms to provide online video streaming services. Therefore, the rising number of private video streaming is expected to fuel the growth of the video streaming and broadcasting equipment market in focus during the forecast period.

Regional Highlight:

34% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for the video streaming and broadcasting equipment market in North America . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe .

. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in . The increasing number of cable and satellite TV channels will facilitate the video streaming and broadcasting equipment market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Video Streaming and Broadcasting Equipment Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist video streaming and broadcasting equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the video streaming and broadcasting equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the video streaming and broadcasting equipment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of video streaming and broadcasting equipment market vendors

Video Streaming And Broadcasting Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.53% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 137.94 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.05 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Mexico, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Akamai Technologies Inc., ALE International, Apple Inc., Belden Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Clyde Broadcast, CommScope Holding Co. Inc., ELETEC Broadcast Sarl, Evertz Technologies Ltd., EVS Broadcast Equipment SA, Harmonic Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Kaltura Inc., Roku Inc., SeaChange International Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Wellav Technologies Ltd., Wilhelm Sihn jr. GmbH and Co. KG, Wowza Media Systems LLC, and ZTE Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

