Video Streaming Company Rad Announces Collaboration with Sony Electronics Inc., Bringing the Power of Blockchain to Sony's BRAVIA®TV

NEW YORK, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rad, the next-generation video streaming platform, is excited to announce a marketing collaboration with Sony Electronics. For the first time ever, video creators and artists will be able to publish and sell blockchain-based streaming content and video artwork through Rad, while featured on select BRAVIA TVs through the Rad TV application. This collaboration marks a deeper engagement with Sony Electronics, an existing investor in Rad through Sony Innovation Fund, evolving from Virtual Reality (VR) to more of an innovation collaborator across Sony devices. The release across selected BRAVIA TVs highlights Rad's innovative application in BRAVIA's featured section, offering a unique blend of technology and creativity.

Rad will provide some free video artwork and content to BRAVIA TV owners on the Rad TV app but also include all new premium content offerings. As a result, Rad will be showcasing a diverse new collection of premium AI-driven content, abstract artists, video creators in the NFT (non-fungible token) space, and any traditional and emerging video creators who were previously unable to distribute content to TVs easily.

Rad's Creator Studio (https://rad.live) simplifies the process of distribution and monetization for creators across devices, not only for traditional subscription-based streaming, but also for blockchain-based video creation, minting, and instant payments. Rad's new platform aims to add transparency to streaming creators' income and viewership, give viewers verifiable ownership of the content they purchase, and create content distribution options to TVs that never existed before. Through Rad, creators have the option to include their wallet, or multiple wallets to receive splits and royalty payments from viewers available in Bitcoin SV (BSV) or Ethereum (ETH) with other chains' support coming soon. Approved creators can also access USD transactions and inclusion in Rad's overall to reach a much wider audience.

Tony Mugavero, CEO of Rad said, "Our collaboration with Sony Electronics completely changes how content is consumed and published by studios and creators on TVs. The emergence of generative AI video and NFT-based content creates an entirely new opportunity for art, storytelling, and fan engagement, and Rad's next-generation platform embraces and reflects that evolution with BRAVIA."

Nick Colsey, VP of Business Development, at Sony Electronics said, "We are excited about this offer which brings digital art to Sony TVs."

Rad has received funding and follow-on investment led by Ayre Ventures and has also received investment from many notable top-tier investors, like Sony Innovation Fund, Disney, The Tornante Company, VaynerRSE, Warner Music Group, A+E Networks, GFRFund, Scrum, Digital Garage, and more.

Ayre Ventures founder Calvin Ayre said, "We believe the collaboration between Rad and Sony Electronics represents a pivotal moment in the evolution of digital media. By integrating the world's only unboundedly scaling Enterprise Blockchain (BSV) technology into mainstream platforms, this collaboration not only enhances the user experience but also paves the way for a more transparent, secure, and user-centric digital content ecosystem."

Through this ground-breaking collaboration, Rad and Sony Electronics are setting a new benchmark in the digital entertainment industry, demonstrating how innovative technology can revolutionize content consumption and distribution.

About Rad

Rad is powering the next generation of video streaming. By giving creators the tools to distribute innovative content to major streaming devices, Rad takes traditional video streaming to the next level for viewers and storytelling, adding increased support for new formats like generative AI video, VR and Volumetric video, and blockchain-based content. Not only can viewers subscribe to Rad's large library of content, but fans can also purchase content directly from creators via blockchain for instant, direct, and transparent payments, and ownership. Rad also launched the world's first subscription NFT, the Rad Stream Pass, that you can own and resell. With unparalleled entertainment and immersive experiences from top-tier creators and studios, the "Rad TV" app is accessible on multiple devices, including PlayStation 4 and 5, PSVR, Apple TV, iOS, Android, Google TV, Meta Quest, and more coming soon. Collaborating with independent studios and creators along with industry giants like Sony, Disney, Paramount, and NBCUniversal, Rad is reshaping streaming for the modern age. https://rad.live/

About Ayre Ventures

Ayre Ventures, founded by renowned venture capitalist and philanthropist Calvin Ayre, provides funding to scalable, high-growth businesses within the BSV blockchain ecosystem, the only infinitely scaling enterprise public blockchain. The Group targets investment in innovative ideas and ambitious projects that are 'positively disruptive', supporting their expansion with the Group's extensive network and industry partners.

https://ayre.group/investments/

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics, and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry-leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.net/ for more information.

