Video Streaming Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 149.34 Billion by 2026 | Valuates Reports
Sep 30, 2020, 10:30 ET
BANGALORE, India, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Latest Market Research Report "Video Streaming Market by Component (Solution, Services), by Solution (IPTV, OTT, Pay TV), by Streaming (Live/Linear Video Streaming, Non-Linear Video Streaming), by Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premise, Hybrid), by Revenue Model (Subscription, Transactional, Advertisement, Hybrid), by End User (Personal, Commercial) and Region – Global Forecast to 2026", published on Valuates Reports. The global video streaming market size was valued at USD 38.56 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 149.34 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18.3% from 2019 to 2026.
Major factors driving the Video Streaming Market size are the growing penetration of mobile devices and internet users, rising demand for VoD streaming, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the growing need for transcoding to deliver videos to maximum end users.
Information relating to main drivers, constraints, and opportunities is provided in this study. This report involves the analysis of the video streaming market size, patterns, and potential projections to assess the imminent pockets of investment.
Get Free Sample: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/ALLI-Manu-3I9/Video_streaming_market
TRENDS INFLUENCING THE VIDEO STREAMING MARKET SIZE
Cloud computing developments have revolutionized video streaming and created common channels for streaming. In order to allow the use of greater bandwidth and speed, video streaming services have embraced cloud scaling. This incorporation of cloud in the video streaming market is expected to increase the video streaming market size.
The video streaming market size is further expected to increase due to the demand for high-speed Internet technology, such as 3G, 4G, and LTE. Furthermore, the growing mobile device penetration is expected to increase the video streaming market size.
Technological innovations such as Artificial Intelligence ( AI), block-chain technology, deep learning, and natural language processing are expected to increase the video streaming market size. In scoring, editing, cinematography, scriptwriting, voice-overs, and most aspects of video production, AI plays a significant role. In order to enhance content efficiency, various video streaming providers use AI.
View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/ALLI-Manu-3I9/video-streaming
VIDEO STREAMING MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS
In 2018, the solution segment held the largest Video Streaming Market share, due to various factors such as increased disposable income, improved living standards, increased mobile penetration, easy internet connectivity, and lifestyle changes.
North America is expected to hold the largest Video Streaming Market share. This dominance of North America is attributed to the presence of economically and technologically advanced countries such as the US and Canada, and emerging technologies.
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- France
- Germany
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Latin America
- Middle East
- Africa
Inquire for Regional Data: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/ALLI-Manu-3I9/Video_streaming
VIDEO STREAMING MARKET SEGMENTATION
Video Streaming Market By Component
- Solution
- Services.
Video Streaming Market By Solution Type
- IPTV
- Over-the-top
- Pay TV.
Video Streaming Market By Streaming Type
- Live/Linear Video Streaming
- Non-Linear Video Streaming.
BY DEPLOYMENT MODE
- Cloud
- On-Premise
- Hybrid.
Video Streaming Market By Revenue Model
- Subscription
- Transactional
- Advertisement
- Hybrid.
Video Streaming Market By End User
- Personal
- Commercial.
Video Streaming Market Key Companies
- Netflix Inc.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Tencent Holdings Limited
- Baidu Inc.
- Comcast Corporation
- Hulu, LLC.
- Ustream, Inc.
- Kaltura, Inc.
- Akamai Technologies
- Brightcove Inc.
- Others.
Buy Now for Single User:
https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=ALLI-Manu-3I9&lic=single-user
Buy Now for Enterprise License:
https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=ALLI-Manu-3I9&lic=enterprise-license
SIMILAR REPORTS
- VoD Market
The Global Video on Demand (VOD) Market size is expected to grow from USD 34,648.16 Million in 2019 to USD 88,523.67 Million by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.92% during the forecast period.
View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/360I-Auto-6P320/video-on-demand
- Video Streaming Software Market
The global Video Streaming Software market size is projected to reach USD 8539.8 Million by 2026, from USD 4766.7 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.2% during 2021-2026.
View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-7S2458/global-video-streaming-software
- Live Streaming Market
View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-29B912/global-live-streaming
- Live Video Streaming Softwares Market
View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-7Z2453/global-live-video-streaming-softwares
- Cloud Based Video Streaming Market
View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-37S2144/global-cloud-based-video-streaming
- Live Video Streaming Services Market
View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-37B2523/covid-19-impact-on-live-video-streaming-services
- SVOD Market
The global subscription video on demand (SVoD) market size was at USD 24.9 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 32.3 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.5 % over the forecast period 2020-2025.
View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-25P1654/global-svod
- IPTV Market
View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-8W2307/global-internet-protocol-television
ABOUT US:
Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.
Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.
To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.
CONTACT US:
Valuates Reports
[email protected]
For U.S. Toll-Free Call +1-(315)-215-3225
For IST Call +91-8040957137
WhatsApp : +91-9945648335
Website: https://reports.valuates.com
Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports
Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports
SOURCE Valuates Reports