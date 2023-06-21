Video Streaming Market size is to grow by USD 310.44 billion from 2022 to 2027, Growth is driven by the increased demand for encoders capable of supporting multiple broadcasting formats - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The video streaming market size is set to grow by USD 310.44 billion from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 20.36% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The increased demand for encoders capable of supporting multiple broadcasting formats is a key factor driving the growth of the market. With their widespread usage in the broadcast industry to ensure precision, control, and accuracy, encoders are experiencing increased demand due to their expanded applications. The rise of video streaming platforms that deliver various media content over the internet, independent of cable technology, has further boosted the need for encoders. Broadcasting industry players use video encoders to enhance the video quality of their subscribers. Additionally, the growing viewership of OTT-based content has significantly contributed to the increasing demand for encoders in broadcasting applications. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the growth of the video streaming industry during the forecast period. -Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and a forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Video Streaming Market 2023-2027

The video streaming market covers the following areas:

Video Streaming Market Sizing

Video Streaming Market Forecast

Video Streaming Market Analysis

The report on the video streaming market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis.

Video Streaming Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Major Trends

Increasing adoption of cloud-based services is an emerging trend in the market.

Cloud-based services utilize cloud-based computing to expand capacity, improve functionality, and offer additional services.

Furthermore, these services grant access to a wide range of specialized features, including live streaming and data migration.

Video Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) help in identifying crucial application needs, enhancing system scalability and robustness, improving usability and access performance, reducing costs, and providing security and privacy support.

Hence, the growing acceptance of cloud-based services will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

An increase in cases of cyberattacks is a major challenge impeding market growth.

The rise in cybercriminal activities and the increasing number of malware experts have made cybersecurity a crucial concern.

In addition, cyberattacks result in significant financial losses and reputational damage for companies.

For Instance, in October 2021 , Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBG), a leading TV station operator in the US, experienced a ransomware attack, leading to disruptions and malfunctions in multiple TV stations nationwide.

Hence these factors can restrict the growth of the video streaming industry during the forecast period.

Video Streaming Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The music streaming market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (live and non-linear), deployment (cloud and on-premises), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the live segment will be significant during the forecast period. The robust fan base of live sports and entertainment events plays a significant role in driving this segment. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of the work-from-home culture has led individuals to seek online platforms and the internet for various purposes such as entertainment, education, and official work. In addition to these factors, the growing digitization efforts undertaken by international sports associations in recent times, combined with the presence of robust cloud infrastructure, contribute to the sustained demand for video streaming services.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters- View Sample Report

Companies Mentioned

AgileContent SA

Akamai Technologies Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Apple Inc.

Brightcove Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dacast Inc.

Haivision Systems Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Kaltura Inc.

MediaPlatform Inc.

Netflix Inc.

Panopto Inc.

Qumu Corp.

Sonic Foundry Inc.

SproutVideo LLC

The Walt Disney Co.

VBrick Systems Inc.

Wowza Media Systems LLC

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Customization options available as per your business needs

Access to 17000+ research report subscriptions - Buy the Report!

Vendor Offering

AgileContent SA - The company offers video streaming services such as a management suite, delivery suite, and AdTech suite.

Akamai Technologies Inc. - The company offers video streaming services for iOS and Android platforms.

Brightcove Inc. - The company offers video streaming services for mobile devices and OTT.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The online streaming services market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.64% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 285.46 billion. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by revenue (subscription, advertising, and rental), type (online video streaming and online music streaming), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The rising penetration of smartphones and easy access to the Internet is a key factor driving the growth of the online streaming services market.

The music streaming market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.67% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 31,101.37 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by type (free and paid), end-user (individual users and commercial users), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing preference for music streaming services is a key factor driving the growth of the market.

Video Streaming Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.36% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 310.44 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 19.86 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AgileContent SA, Akamai Technologies Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Brightcove Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dacast Inc., Haivision Systems Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Kaltura Inc., MediaPlatform Inc., Netflix Inc., Panopto Inc., Qumu Corp., Sonic Foundry Inc., SproutVideo LLC, The Walt Disney Co., VBrick Systems Inc., and Wowza Media Systems LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

