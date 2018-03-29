NEW YORK, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05368786







According to "Global Video Streaming Software Market By Component, By Streaming Type, By Deployment Type, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2013-2023", video streaming software market stood at around USD2 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 24%, to cross USD10 billion by 2023, on the back of mobile and broadband infrastructure enhancements, rise in data traffic across various smart devices and development of audio and video compression techniques, etc. across the globe. Moreover, increasing network bandwidth for fulfilling rising demand among users to view videos on multiple screens, growing deployment of video analytics as well as artificial intelligence for enhancing user experience and surging demand for video streaming across education sector are expected to boost global video streaming software market in the coming five years. Global Video Streaming Software market is controlled by these major players, namely– Brightcove, Inc., Ooyala, Inc., IBM Corporation, Kaltura, Inc, Haivision Systems, Inc., Panopto, Inc., Wowza Media Systems, LLC, Vbrick, Inc., Muvi LLC and Vimeo LLC, among others.



"Global Video Streaming Software Market By Component, By Streaming Type, By Deployment Type, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2013-2023", discusses the following aspects of video streaming software market globally:

•Video Streaming Software Market Size, Share & Forecast

•Segmental Analysis – By Component (Solution & Services), By Streaming Type (Video-on-demand & Live Streaming), By Deployment Type (On-Premise & Cloud), By End User, By Region

•Competitive Analysis

•Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



Why You Should Buy This Report?

•To gain an in-depth understanding of video streaming software market globally

•To identify the on-going trends and anticipated growth in the next five years

•To help industry consultants, video streaming software provider, distributors and other stakeholders align their market-centric strategies

•To obtain research-based business decisions and add weight to presentations and marketing material

•To gain competitive knowledge of leading market players

•To avail 10% customization in the report without any extra charges and get the research data or trends added in the report as per the buyer's specific needs



Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research.Primary research included interaction with video streaming software provider, distributors and industry experts.



Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05368786



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/video-streaming-software-market-stood-at-around-usd2-billion-in-2017-and-is-projected-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-over-24-to-cross-usd10-billion-by-2023-300621848.html