Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS) Market size is set to grow by USD 8.01 billion from 2024-2028, Rise in urbanization and infrastructure development boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global video surveillance as a service (VSaaS) market size is estimated to grow by USD 8.01 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23.51% during the forecast period. Rise in urbanization and infrastructure development is driving market growth, with a trend towards adoption of artificial intelligence and video analytics. However, rising privacy and security concerns poses a challenge. Key market players include ADT Inc., Advanced Control Corp., Avid Communications LLC, Camcloud Inc., Canon Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cloudastructure Inc., ControlByNet LLC, D Link Corp., Drive Headquarters Inc., Eagle Eye Networks Inc., Genetec Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Iveda Solutions Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., Napco Security Technologies Inc., NW Security Group Ltd., Pacific Control Systems, Robert Bosch GmbH, and VIVOTEK Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global video surveillance as a service (VSaaS) market 2024-2028

Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 23.51% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 8018.2 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 18.72 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK Key companies profiled ADT Inc., Advanced Control Corp., Avid Communications LLC, Camcloud Inc., Canon Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cloudastructure Inc., ControlByNet LLC, D Link Corp., Drive Headquarters Inc., Eagle Eye Networks Inc., Genetec Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Iveda Solutions Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., Napco Security Technologies Inc., NW Security Group Ltd., Pacific Control Systems, Robert Bosch GmbH, and VIVOTEK Inc.

Market Driver

Artificial intelligence (AI) and video analytics are revolutionizing the Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS) market. These technologies enhance cloud-based surveillance solutions, offering advanced features, insights, and automation. AI identifies objects, faces, license plates, and anomalous behaviors in real time, enabling proactive threat detection and prevention. Facial recognition technology matches faces against databases, enhancing access control and security protocols. AI-driven analytics track objects and people across multiple cameras, providing a comprehensive view of incidents. The integration of AI and video analytics transforms traditional video surveillance into intelligent systems, offering valuable insights and automated responses. As AI technology advances, it will further impact the VSaaS market, enabling more sophisticated security, operational, and business intelligence applications.

The Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS) market is experiencing significant growth, with various businesses adopting cloud-based video surveillance solutions. VSaaS offers benefits such as cost savings, scalability, and advanced analytics. The use of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies in VSaaS solutions enables businesses to enhance security and improve operational efficiency. The integration of video analytics and business intelligence tools allows organizations to gain valuable insights from video data. Additionally, the integration of access control and identity management systems ensures secure access to video footage. Overall, VSaaS is a trending solution for businesses seeking to enhance their security and gain valuable insights from video data.

Market Challenges

The implementation of Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS) raises privacy concerns due to potential infringement on individuals' constitutional rights. Unauthorized coverage of private areas and extensive surveillance can breach privacy and challenge the right to anonymity. This could impact individuals' democratic rights to express views freely. Misuse of VSaaS for voyeurism further complicates matters, potentially exploiting women and infringing on their moral rights. These concerns may hinder the growth of the VSaaS market during the forecast period.

The Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS) market is experiencing significant growth, with an increasing number of businesses adopting cloud-based video surveillance solutions. However, this market also presents several challenges. One challenge is ensuring data security and privacy, as video data can be sensitive. Another challenge is ensuring reliable and high-quality video streaming, especially in areas with poor internet connectivity. Additionally, integrating VSaaS with other business systems and processes can be complex. Furthermore, costs, such as bandwidth and storage, can add up quickly. Lastly, choosing the right VSaaS provider and solution can be a daunting task, as the market is highly competitive. Overcoming these challenges requires careful planning, research, and collaboration with VSaaS providers.

Segment Overview

This video surveillance as a service (vsaas) market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Solution 1.1 Hosted

1.2 Managed

1.3 Hybrid End-user 2.1 Commercial

2.2 Industrial

2.3 Residential Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Hosted- The VSaaS market was dominated by the hosted segment in 2023, as it provided an affordable solution for SMEs to upgrade their video surveillance infrastructure. Hosted solutions offer benefits such as scalability, accessibility, and reduced maintenance. These solutions can easily adapt to changing needs by adding or removing cameras and storage capacity. Remote access to video footage and monitoring interfaces is a significant advantage for businesses with multiple locations or for remote monitoring. Robust security measures, including encryption, authentication, and redundancy, ensure the protection of video data. The scalability and reduced maintenance of hosted solutions will drive the growth of the global VSaaS market.

Research Analysis

The Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS) market is experiencing significant growth in various sectors, particularly in the retail industry. VSaaS solutions enable organizations to store and manage video-based data from their surveillance systems in a central cloud storage. This approach offers several benefits, including scalability, remote accessibility, and cost-effectiveness. The use of AI-based technologies such as facial recognition and object detection enhances security and threat detection capabilities. However, the internet-reliant nature of VSaaS solutions raises security concerns. On-premises infrastructure can provide an alternative for those with specific requirements. The fastest-growing verticals in VSaaS are driven by the need for advanced security features and the ability to access video data from anywhere. Cloud VSaaS solutions offer scalability benefits, allowing businesses to easily expand their surveillance systems as needed.

Market Research Overview

The Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS) market refers to the provision of video monitoring services over the internet. VSaaS solutions enable businesses and organizations to access real-time and historical video footage from remote locations. These services offer benefits such as cost savings, increased security, and scalability. VSaaS providers offer various features including motion detection, facial recognition, and analytics. The market is driven by the growing need for security and the increasing adoption of cloud-based services. The market is expected to grow at a significant rate due to the increasing demand for advanced security solutions and the proliferation of the Internet of Things (IoT) devices. VSaaS solutions are used across various industries including retail, healthcare, education, and transportation.

