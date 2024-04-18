Video Surveillance Market, 47% of Growth to Originate from APAC, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global video surveillance market size is estimated to grow by USD 28.79 bn from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.33% during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 47%.

For more insights on the historic (2017 - 2021) and forecast market size (2023-2027) - Request a sample reportTo understand more about this market- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Video Surveillance Market

APAC is expected to play a pivotal role in propelling the global video surveillance market

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio