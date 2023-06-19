Video Surveillance Market size is set to grow by USD 28,796.25 million from 2022-2027, The need to mitigate criminal activities and terrorist attacks drives market growth-Technavio

NEW YORK, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global video surveillance market size is estimated to grow by USD 28,796.25 million from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.33% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum will progress. APAC is estimated to account for 47% of the global market during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

What's New?

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Video Surveillance Market

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Global Video Surveillance Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on Product (Hardware, Software, and Services), End-user (Public, Commercial, and Residential), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth of the hardware segment will be significant during the forecast period. The hardware features of video surveillance solutions include cameras, storage devices, network video recorder (NVR) hardware, video encoders, and network infrastructure. The significant component of video surveillance solutions is a camera. Some vendors that operate in the market are focusing on launching new variants of hardware systems for video surveillance. Furthermore, new product launches with advanced features can affect the growth of the market. Such offerings by the vendors will accelerate the growth of the market in focus in this segment during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global video surveillance market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global video surveillance market.

APAC is estimated to account for 47% of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. In APAC, the growth of the video surveillance market is driven by rapid urbanization and industrialization and significant investments in defence by countries such as China and India . Beijing, China , is a global leader in the installation of public video surveillance systems. Due to the technological maturity of industries and the need to safeguard their citizens, countries such as Japan , South Korea , and Australia have also adopted video surveillance. These developed countries have a mature end-user base for video surveillance systems due to the standardization of industries and the presence of a framework for public safety. The demand for video surveillance from the residential and commercial segments is high in the region. Hence, the emphasis on infrastructural development by emerging economies also drives the growth of the market in the region.

Video Surveillance Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The need to mitigate criminal activities and terrorist attacks is the prime factor driving market growth. The increasing number of terrorist attacks, particularly in countries such as the US and the UK, has necessitated the deployment of video surveillance solutions. Similarly, video surveillance solutions are also deployed to curb antisocial activities such as intrusion, murder, robbery, and theft. In addition, the governments of different countries have imposed strict regulations that require the installation of video surveillance solutions in public locations such as hypermarkets, hospitals, airports, ports, railway stations, hotels, and malls to curb criminal and terrorist activities. Therefore, the deployment of video surveillance solutions enables a safe and crime-free environment and enhances the quality of life of citizens. It can also be used to track and apprehend criminals and provide conclusive evidence in court. Hence, the need to reduce criminal activities and terrorist attacks drives the growth of the market.

Leading trends influencing the market

The advent of smart AI-based video surveillance is an emerging trend in the global video surveillance market growth. Artificial intelligence can compensate for human errors by delivering a superior standard of facial, faceless, behavioral, and object detection. Additionally, AI-based methodologies are anticipated to be incorporated with video surveillance, which will enhance crime spotting and prevention. Smart AI-based video surveillance systems have characteristics such as intrusion detection, motion and speed detection, object classification, behavioral analysis, global positioning system (GPS) mapping, and vehicle tagging and tracking. Similarly, AI-based video surveillance solutions are also anticipated to facilitate predictive crime monitoring. Thus, the use of AI-based facial recognition technology is growing in the country. For instance, SenseTime, an AI start-up based in China, offers AI-based facial recognition technology to several local governments and private security firms in the country.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Issues related to privacy will be major challenges hindering the market during the forecast period. It is used to prevent and detect crimes, its use could cause privacy issues. Moreover, public surveillance systems may cover private areas such as apartments and offices without the consent of owners, which would result in a privacy breach. Comprehensive video surveillance enables governments to gather an overview of the lives of people without their consent. The privacy of people is their basic right, and the use of video surveillance systems could infringe on it. Therefore, the line between legitimate monitoring and intrusion is blurred. Similarly, the key constitutionally protected right challenged by extensive video surveillance is the right to anonymity. Video surveillance in stores and streets can also be misused for voyeurism, wherein women may be spied on and sexually exploited. Hence, the infringement of the moral and constitutional rights of people is a major challenge, which may impede the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Video Surveillance Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of video surveillance between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the video surveillance size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the video surveillance industry across APAC, North America , Europe , the Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , the and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of video surveillance vendors

The closed circuit television (CCTV) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.92% between 2022 and 2027. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (dome camera, PTX camera, bullet camera, and BOX camera), application (public, commercial, and residential), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The need to mitigate criminal activities and terrorist attacks is notably driving the market growth.

The surveillance and security equipment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.39% between 2022 and 2027. This report extensively covers market segmentation by service (commercial and residential), product (video camera, alarms, and access control), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The need to mitigate criminal activities and terrorist attacks is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as issues related to privacy may impede the market growth.

Video Surveillance Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.33% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 28,796.25 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.89 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Agent Video Intelligence Ltd., Costar Technologies Inc., CP PLUS International, Genetec Inc., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Hanwha Corp., Hexagon AB, Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., i PRO Co. Ltd., Motorola Solutions Inc., NEC Corp., NICE Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Tiandy Technologies Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Uniview Technologies Co. Ltd., Zicom Saas Pvt. Ltd., and Canon Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

