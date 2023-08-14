Video Surveillance Market size to grow by USD 28,796.25 million from 2022 to 2027; Need to mitigate criminal activities and terrorist attacks boosts the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The video surveillance market size is estimated to increase by USD 28,796.25 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 9.33% during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Video Surveillance Market

Video Surveillance Market – Company Analysis

Company Landscape - The global video surveillance market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer video surveillance in the market are Agent Video Intelligence Ltd., Costar Technologies Inc., CP PLUS International, Genetec Inc., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Hanwha Corp., Hexagon AB, Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., i PRO Co. Ltd., Motorola Solutions Inc., NEC Corp., NICE Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Tiandy Technologies Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Uniview Technologies Co. Ltd., Zicom Saas Pvt. Ltd., and Canon Inc. and others.

What's New? -

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Company Offerings -

Agent Video Intelligence Ltd: The company offers video surveillance such as innoVi.

Costar Technologies Inc: The company offers video surveillance such as AXIS F34 Surveillance System.

CP PLUS International: The company offers video surveillance such as CCI2D25R, and CDI12D360VIW.

For details on the vendor and its offerings

Video Surveillance Market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (hardware, software, and services), end-user (public, commercial, and residential), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth of the hardware segment is significant during the forecast period. The hardware features of video surveillance solutions comprise cameras, storage devices, network video recorder (NVR) hardware, video encoders, and network infrastructure. The significant component of video surveillance solutions is a camera. Some market players that operate in the market are increasingly focusing on launching new variants of hardware systems for video surveillance. Furthermore, new product launches with advanced features can affect the growth of the market. Such offerings by the vendors will accelerate the growth of the market in focus in this segment during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global video surveillance market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global video surveillance market.

APAC is estimated to account for 47% of the global market during the forecast period. In APAC, the growth of the video surveillance market is fuelled by factors such as rapid urbanization and industrialization and significant investments in defense by countries such as China and India. Beijing, China, is a global leader in the installation of public video surveillance systems. Due to the technological maturity of industries and the need to safeguard their citizens, countries such as Japan, South Korea, and Australia have also adopted video surveillance. the standardization of industries and the presence of a framework for public safety, the video surveillance systems market in these developed countries are mostly mature. The demand for video surveillance from the residential and commercial segments is fuelling the market growth in this region Hence, the emphasis on infrastructural development by emerging economies also drives the growth of the market in the region.

Video Surveillance Market – Market Dynamics



Leading Drivers -

The need to mitigate criminal activities and terrorist attacks drives market growth. The rising number of terrorist attacks, particularly in countries such as the US and the UK, has fuelled the deployment of video surveillance solutions. Similarly, there is an increasing adoption of video surveillance solutions to prevent antisocial activities, including intrusion, murder, robbery, and theft. In addition, the governments of different countries have enforced strict regulations that mandate the installation of video surveillance solutions in various public locations, including hypermarkets, hospitals, airports, ports, railway stations, hotels, and malls to curb criminal and terrorist activities. Thus, the deployment of video surveillance solutions allows a safe and crime-free environment and improves the quality of life of citizens. It can also be adapted to monitor and apprehend criminals and provide conclusive evidence in court. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Key Trends -

The emergence of smart AI-based video surveillance is a primary trend shaping the market during the forecast period. The main advantages of AI include superior standards of facial, faceless, behavioral, and object detection. Thus the integration of AI in video surveillance can enhance crime spotting and prevention. Some of the key features of AI-based video surveillance systems include intrusion detection, motion and speed detection, object classification, behavioral analysis, global positioning system (GPS) mapping, and vehicle tagging and tracking. Additionally, it also offers predictive crime monitoring. Hence, such benefits are positively impacting the market, which in turn will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

Issues related to privacy are a significant challenge hindering the market growth during the forecast period. There is an increasing concern regarding the privacy issues associated with video surveillance solutions which can negatively impact the market. For instance, the deployment of public surveillance systems covers private areas, including apartments and offices, without the consent of owners, which can significantly lead to a breach of privacy. Additionally, extreme video surveillance allows the government to track the lives of its citizens without their consent. Hence the infringement of privacy can hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Video Surveillance Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the video surveillance market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the video surveillance market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the video surveillance market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of video surveillance market players.

Video Surveillance Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.33% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 28,796.25 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.89 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Agent Video Intelligence Ltd., Costar Technologies Inc., CP PLUS International, Genetec Inc., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Hanwha Corp., Hexagon AB, Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., i PRO Co. Ltd., Motorola Solutions Inc., NEC Corp., NICE Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Tiandy Technologies Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Uniview Technologies Co. Ltd., Zicom Saas Pvt. Ltd., and Canon Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

