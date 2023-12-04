Video surveillance market size to increase by USD 28.79 billion | APAC to account for 47% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Video Surveillance Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 28.79 billion between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 9.33%. By region, the global video surveillance market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. APAC will account for 47% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the mature end-user base for video surveillance systems due to the standardization of industries and the presence of a framework for public safety are driving the growth of the video surveillance market in North America.The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the need to mitigate criminal activities and terrorist attacks, the suitability of video surveillance for smart cities, and the expanding scope of video surveillance in the commercial segment. However, the issues related to privacy is hindering the market growth.

Competitive analysis

Market segmentation

By product, the market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

By geography, the market is segmented into APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America . APAC held the largest share of the market in 2022.

