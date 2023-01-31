Video surveillance market size to increase by USD 28,796.25 million; APAC to account for 47% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Video Surveillance Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 28,796.25 million between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 9.33%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Regional analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Video Surveillance Market 2023-2027

By region, the global video surveillance market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. APAC will account for 47% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the mature end-user base for video surveillance systems due to the standardization of industries and the presence of a framework for public safety are driving the growth of the video surveillance market in North America. Buy the report

Company profiles

The video surveillance market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Agent Video Intelligence Ltd. - The company offers video surveillance such as innoVi.

Costar Technologies Inc. - The company offers video surveillance such as AXIS F34 Surveillance System.

CP PLUS International - The company offers video surveillance such as CCI2D25R, and CDI12D360VIW.

Genetec Inc. - The company offers video surveillance such as E-24A, and ENR-1408.

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the need to mitigate criminal activities and terrorist attacks, the suitability of video surveillance for smart cities, and the expanding scope of video surveillance in the commercial segment. However, the issues related to privacy is hindering the market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market segmentation

By product, the market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

By geography, the market is segmented into APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America . APAC held the largest share of the market in 2022.

Related Reports:

The video surveillance as a service market share is expected to increase by USD 7.45 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.56%. This video surveillance as a service market research report extensively covers video surveillance as a service market segmentation by end-user (commercial, industrial, and residential), solution (hosted, managed, and hybrid), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The trade surveillance systems market share is expected to increase to USD 878.49 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 16.7%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers trade surveillance systems market segmentation by component (solutions and services), deployment (on-premise and cloud-based), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this video surveillance market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the video surveillance market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the video surveillance market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of video surveillance market vendors

Video Surveillance Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 171 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.33% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 28,796.25 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.89 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Agent Video Intelligence Ltd., Costar Technologies Inc., CP PLUS International, Genetec Inc., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Hanwha Corp., Hexagon AB, Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., i PRO Co. Ltd., Motorola Solutions Inc., NEC Corp., NICE Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Tiandy Technologies Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Uniview Technologies Co. Ltd., Zicom Saas Pvt. Ltd., and Canon Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global video surveillance market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global video surveillance market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Software - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Software - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Public - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Public - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Public - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Public - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Public - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Agent Video Intelligence Ltd.

Exhibit 116: Agent Video Intelligence Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Agent Video Intelligence Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Agent Video Intelligence Ltd. - Key offerings

12.4 Canon Inc.

Exhibit 119: Canon Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Canon Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Canon Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 122: Canon Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Canon Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Costar Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 124: Costar Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Costar Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Costar Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Costar Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 CP PLUS International

Exhibit 128: CP PLUS International - Overview



Exhibit 129: CP PLUS International - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: CP PLUS International - Key offerings

12.7 Genetec Inc.

Exhibit 131: Genetec Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Genetec Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Genetec Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 134: Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 Hanwha Corp.

Exhibit 137: Hanwha Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Hanwha Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Hanwha Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 140: Hanwha Corp. - Key offerings

12.10 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 141: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 144: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 146: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 148: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 149: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.12 i PRO Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 151: i PRO Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 152: i PRO Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: i PRO Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.13 Motorola Solutions Inc.

Exhibit 154: Motorola Solutions Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Motorola Solutions Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 156: Motorola Solutions Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Motorola Solutions Inc. - Segment focus

12.14 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 158: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 159: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 160: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 161: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

12.15 Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 163: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 164: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 165: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 166: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 167: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

12.16 Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 168: Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 169: Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 170: Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 171: Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.17 Zhejiang Uniview Technologies Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 172: Zhejiang Uniview Technologies Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 173: Zhejiang Uniview Technologies Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 174: Zhejiang Uniview Technologies Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 175: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 176: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 177: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 178: Research methodology



Exhibit 179: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 180: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 181: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio