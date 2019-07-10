Video Surveillance Market to 2025 Propelled by Rising Need for Security

PORTLAND, Oregon, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The report presents market description and scope, key findings, top investment pockets, and top winning strategies of the market. Furthermore, it offers information about key segments, key drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the market for the forecast period, 2017—2018. It provides a quantitative analysis of the Video Surveillance Market to allow investors to benefit from the prevailing market opportunities. In addition, the study offers a detailed analysis of the market along with the current & future trends to explain imminent investment pockets. The research offers helpful study material for shareholders, investors, top market players, and new entrants to gain insights on current scenarios and form strategies to be implemented for the future.

The report provides a brief overview of each segment and sub-segment in the global video surveillance market. The market is segmented based on system type, component, application, and region. Based on system type, the study classifies the market into analog surveillance, IP surveillance, and hybrid surveillance. Based on component, the study divides the market into hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment is further sub-segmented into monitor, storage, camera, and accessories. Furthermore, the software segment is subdivided into video analytics and video management software. Based on application, the study bifurcates the market into military & defense, infrastructure, commercial, residential, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA along with their prominent countries.

As per the report, the global video surveillance industry is developing at a substantial rate due to factors such as increase in the need for security in high-risk areas, rise in the transition from analog surveillance to IP cameras, and integration of internet-of-things. Additionally, surge in trends toward the expansion of smart cities is predicted to offer lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market in the near future.

The report discusses major market players active in the video surveillance sector. An overview of each market player is offered, and latest developments are highlighted in the report. Some of these market players include Bosch Security System, HKVISION, Ltd., Honeywell Security Group, Dahua Technology, Axis Communication, FLIR, Panasonic, Avigilon, Infinova, and PELCO. These key market players have implemented strategies, such as product portfolio expansion, agreements, geographical expansion, mergers & acquisitions, and collaborations to improve their market penetration.

The research provides Porter's Five Forces Model, which demonstrates the potency of buyers and suppliers functioning in the market. The report is prepared on the basis of an in-depth evaluation of the industry by professionals. It offers insights that help determine the strength of competition and take necessary steps to obtain a leading position in the video surveillance industry.

