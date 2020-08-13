Video Surveillance Market Worth $109.62 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 12.91% CAGR: Verified Market Research

This report provides detailed analysis of the growth trends among each of the segments as well as accurate forecasts in terms of the value and volume.

Global Video Surveillance Market Overview

With the growing concern for security, there is a rising demand for the video surveillance market. This system consists of IP video/network video surveillance systems that offer amazing features such as high resolution and product scalability that will help the organizations to increase their operational efficiency, which will lead to the growth of the market. In addition, rising demand for security observation products on account of criminal activities, cost reduction in availing various cloud storage solutions, and threat activities are essential factors enhancing this market.

With the use of IP-based digital technologies, it is able to detect and prevent undesirable behaviors, such as shoplifting, thefts, vandalism, and terror attacks. However, certain factors like the absence of unified standardization, exorbitant initial costs, and the impending threat to data integrity are restraining the growth of the video surveillance market. Moreover, rising government investment in increasing safety levels in public places is likely to offer lucrative opportunities for the market to grow over the forecast period.

The major players in the market are Hikvision, Dahua , Axis Communications, Bosch Security Systems, FLIR , Avigilon , Hanwha Techwin, and others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Video Surveillance Market on the basis of System, Offering, Vertical, and Geography.

Video Surveillance Market by System

Analog Video Surveillance Systems



IP Video Surveillance Systems

Video Surveillance Market by Offering

Hardware



Software



Video Surveillance-as-a-Service



Installation & Maintenance Services

Video Surveillance Market by Vertical

Commercial



Infrastructure



Military & Defense



Residential



Public Facility



Industrial

Video Surveillance Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

