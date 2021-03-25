Video Technology Company, OneDay, Named Best Senior Technology by Senior Resource Guide's Readers' Choice Awards

DALLAS, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas-based, OneDay , a technology company best-known for video storytelling within senior living communities, was awarded Best Senior Technology (app or device) by the Senior Resource Guide's annual Readers' Choice Awards for the greater Austin area.

In its sixth year, Senior Resource Guide's annual Readers' Choice Awards underscored the critical role of exceptional businesses and people in the senior care industry. OneDay was named a leader in technology that is making an impact for seniors, caregivers, and their families by providing them with an easy, meaningful way to connect.

"The pandemic and isolation of so many seniors around the world this past year further highlighted the need for our unique storytelling platform. We're proud to have kept families connected and seniors uplifted in the Austin area and across the country," said Clint Lee, Co-founder and CEO for OneDay. "Being recognized as the best senior living technology in Senior Resource Guide's annual Readers' Choice Award for the Austin area is an incredible honor, and we will continue our work to support the senior living industry in every way possible."





OneDay's mission is to spread the power of stories by building best-in-class video platforms. The senior living storytelling platform features prompted questions about life experiences, while staff at senior living communities easily record the high-quality video to share with family members. OneDay's tools benefit their partner communities by providing authentic, professional-quality videos to share with prospective residents as well as increase occupancy through more meaningful connections and personalized outreach for marketing and sales teams.

In 2020 alone, the company increased its customer base by more than 150 percent, partnering with nearly 5,000 senior living communities across the country.

"This past year has challenged all technology companies to innovate in ways that provide greater connection points for users," said Edmund Danyal, Chief Technology Officer for OneDay. "We've been intentional in creating OneDay as a technology platform that addresses the evolving needs of seniors and senior living communities and also one that touches lives by connecting people through the resident stories it captures — leaving no story untold."

For more information on OneDay, please visit https://www.oneday.com .

