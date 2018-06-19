Video Telebehavioral Health Service, One Touch Video Chat, Now Offered by UPIC Health

AUSTIN, Texas, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the country's mental health crisis and insights gained from more than 1M patient interactions annually, UPIC Health is adding telebehavioral health services that can serve the most at-risk patients. One Touch Video Chat has partnered with UPIC Health to build the UPIC Video Connect mobile app and license their video telehealth platform.

Video Telehealth Portal UPIC Video Connect Mobile App

The scalable video social work (VSW) platform connects patients with counselors, licensed clinical social workers (LCSWs), and other providers through a pioneering automated video distribution system.

"Not only will our team be available during scheduled visits," said UPIC Health CEO Mary Tucker, "but if a patient is in immediate crisis and their counselor is unavailable, a secondary counselor is only seconds away as they will be seamlessly routed to support through our service. The UPIC VSW will help fill the gap in care while also bringing more efficiency to the process. We also know that youth and seniors alike are ready and willing to take advantage of this technology as long as it's offered in an efficient, accessible mode."

More than 90 percent of the country's youth want full electronic two-way communication with their provider, a recent study by Jefferson Health reports. Also, nearly nine out of 10 adults ages 40 and older said they would be comfortable using at least one type of telemedicine for themselves or an aging loved one, another recent study found.

The service will initially serve women and teens in sexual and reproductive health crisis but UPIC expects growth in populations from those suffering from the grip of addiction and the elderly.

"We very excited to work together with UPIC Health to take down the geographic and income barriers to reaching a behavioral health provider. The video telebehavioral mobile app allows convenience, access, and engagement," notes One Touch Video Chat's COO, Carrie Chitsey Wells.

Pilot programs are in the works and the service soon will be widely available in Apple and Google app stores.

About One Touch Video Chat

One Touch Video Chat provides everything you need throughout the video chat journey to connect to today's digital patients. One Touch Video Chat's SaaS video telehealth platform allows healthcare providers to engage at patient's convenience through your website and/or mobile apps. Learn more at www.otvideochat.com.

About UPIC

UPIC is a business process outsourcer offering patient communications services, revenue cycle management, and tele-behavioral health services to clients across the country, all practicing under the value-based reimbursement concept. Learn more at www.upichealth.com

