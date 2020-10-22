Video Telematics Leader Lytx Selects OmniSci Accelerated Analytics Platform to Help Fleets Reduce Risk and Improve Safety

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OmniSci , the pioneer in accelerated analytics, today announced that Lytx , a leading provider of machine vision and artificial intelligence-powered video telematics (MV+AI), safety, and productivity solutions for commercial, public sector, and field service fleets, has chosen the OmniSci platform to support its advanced data analytics.

OmniSci uniquely leverages the power of parallel processing to transform data science. Its ability to combine, filter, plot, and examine complex datasets at the speed of curiosity has transformed the analytics landscape for users in scores of disciplines.

Lytx solutions harness the power of video to empower drivers and fleets to be safer and more efficient, productive, and profitable. Using the world's largest driving database of its kind, along with proprietary machine vision and artificial intelligence technology, Lytx helps protect and connect thousands of fleets and more than 1.3 million drivers worldwide, creating significant return on investment for fleets by helping them lower operating and insurance costs, reduce risk and improve safety.

"With OmniSci, Lytx is able to explore data dynamically and interrogate billions of miles of data in milliseconds," said Lytx vice president Marc Ische. "We leverage the power of data and analytics to continuously innovate and develop best-in-class solutions that empower drivers and improve fleet safety and operational efficiency."

"In an increasingly crowded telematics market, more and more fleets are switching to Lytx because we offer unrivaled solutions to help identify and eradicate driving risk and improve productivity. Using innovative technologies like OmniSci's best-of-breed accelerated analytics platform, we help ensure drivers and their managers can take necessary action quickly, while instilling confidence the information they're receiving is both reliable and timely," said Ische.

Lytx data analysts are passionate about uncovering insights to help fleets and drivers reduce risk and improve driving safety. "Lytx is using our platform to cross-filter data from multiple sources, and at scale," commented Joe Lee, VP of Global Sales at OmniSci. "This is helping Lytx make more bold new discoveries, even faster – by accelerating analysis of the key contributors to risk in a state, city or neighborhood, by day of the week, time of day, and even type of vehicle."

About OmniSci:

The OmniSci platform is used in business and government to find insights in data beyond the limits of mainstream analytics tools. Harnessing the massive parallelism of modern CPU and GPU hardware, the platform is available in the cloud and on-premise. OmniSci originated from research at Harvard and MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL). OmniSci is funded by GV, In-Q-Tel, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), NVIDIA, Tiger Global Management, Vanedge Capital and Verizon Ventures. The company is headquartered in San Francisco. Learn more about OmniSci at www.omnisci.com .

About Lytx:

Lytx is a leading provider of machine vision and artificial intelligence-powered video telematics, analytics, safety, and productivity solutions for commercial, public sector, and field service fleets. Our solutions harness the power of video to empower drivers and fleets to be safer and more efficient, productive and profitable so they can thrive in today's competitive environment. Our customizable services and programs span driver safety, risk detection, fleet tracking, compliance, and fuel management. Using the world's largest driving database of its kind, along with proprietary machine vision and artificial intelligence technology, we help protect and connect thousands of fleets and more than 1.3 million drivers worldwide. For more information on Lytx video telematics systems, visit, www.lytx.com, @lytx on Twitter, LinkedIn, our Facebook page or our YouTube channel.

