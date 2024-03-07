Video: TGH Ventures, the TGH Cancer Institute and Synapse Florida Announce the Winner of the TGH Innovation Challenge

The global competition called for new and innovative solutions to provide lifesaving care and reduce cancer mortality in rural areas.

TAMPA, Fla., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TGH Ventures, the corporate venture capital arm and innovation team at Tampa General Hospital (TGH) announced the winner of the first TGH Innovation Challenge on Wednesday, February 28 at Synapse Summit in Tampa, Florida.

After narrowing the field down to four finalists, Aayu + Box was named the winner. This monthly subscription service provides an array of diagnostic tools, multilingual information pamphlets and QR code referrals for early cancer screening detection and education. As the winner, Aayu + Box received a prize valued at $50,000 from Tampa General to support a potential partnership or pilot project in collaboration with TGH Ventures and the TGH Cancer Institute.

The TGH Innovation Challenge received 75 applications from around the world submitted by established and start-up companies, academia, the medical community as well as individuals who have had their lives impacted by cancer.

Tampa General Hospital, a 981-bed, not-for-profit, academic health system, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S. News and World Report's 2023-24 Best Hospitals, with six specialties ranking among the top 50 best hospital programs in the United States. Tampa General Hospital has been designated as a model of excellence by the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list. The academic health system's commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by two prestigious Forbes magazine rankings – in the top 100 nationally in the 2023 America's Best Employers for Women and top 25 in Florida in the 2023 America's Best Employers by State. Tampa General is the safety net hospital for the region, caring for everyone regardless of their ability to pay, and in fiscal year 2022, provided a net community benefit worth approximately $240.3 million in the form of health care for underinsured patients, community education, and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With six medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center, and its 32-bed Neuroscience, Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It also is home to the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed neonatal intensive care unit, and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes TGH North which is comprised of three hospitals and several outpatient locations in Citrus and Hernando counties, 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, TGH Outpatient Center, TGH Virtual Health, and 21 TGH Imaging outpatient radiology centers throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Palm Beach counties. Tampa Bay area residents also receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track network of clinics. To see a medical care professional live anytime, anywhere on a smartphone, tablet or computer, visit Virtual Health | Tampa General Hospital (tgh.org). As one of the largest hospitals in the country, Tampa General Hospital is the first in Florida to partner with GE Healthcare and open a clinical command center that provides real-time situational awareness to improve and better coordinate patient care at a lower cost. For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

