VIDEO TO "#LIFTEMUP" DEBUTS In Celebration Of World Pride NYC | Stonewall50 Produced by Blonde + Co.

Julie Stahl, on her role in the video's creation notes, "It was not only an honor to create the #LIFTEMUP video for this empowering song, but to work with these one-of-a-kind artists at Blonde Studios was inspirational for everyone involved in the production. Greko and I instantly connected, and the end result is an energetic music video that celebrates all types of love and leaves you with a smile."

Adds Greko, "This was a dream for me and I am so honored to have these amazingly talented artists on board. The partnership with Blonde + Co Creative exceeded my expectations in what I thought possible. They were the ones to lift ME up, making this song come to life in a way that no one else could... and for that, I am eternally grateful."

Of the collaboration, Debbie Harry says: "This taping for #LIFTEMUP was one of the fiercest experiences of my career. Everyone donated all their experience and skills into making a video that broadcasts a great positive message to the world."

#LIFTEMUP is inspirational, fun, catchy and community-driven, with proceeds being donated to LGBTQIA+ organizations around the world. The track dropped at the beginning of Pride Week, the 50th anniversary week of New York City's Stonewall riots. Featuring a downtown disco heartbeat, echoes of the '90s house explosion and a sprinkle of Top 40 pop hooks for good measure, #LIFTEMUP is the ultimate club fantasy. Its lyrical message is a simple yet direct reminder to take the time and look out for LGBTQIA+ members who may be struggling. The idea behind it is that it is our responsibility to empower the most marginalized and embattled among us—to #LIFTEMUP.

Streaming proceeds will be donated to LGBTQIA+ charities around the world with the five artists choosing a different charity to align with every two months. The Born This Way Foundation, will be the first organization to benefit.

About Blonde + Co: Award-winning, New York-based Creative Agency known for its collaborations with global beauty brands – is currently developing short films, music videos, a documentary as well as a feature length drama.

