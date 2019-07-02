VIDEO TO "#LIFTEMUP" DEBUTS In Celebration Of World Pride NYC | Stonewall50 Produced by Blonde + Co.
#LIFTEMUP--A World Pride Anthem with LGBTQIA+ artists Greko, Debbie Harry, Sharon Needles, Amanda Lepore & Peppermint--Premieres An Exciting New Music Video produced and directed by Blonde + Co.
Jul 02, 2019, 06:04 ET
NEW YORK, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- #LIFTEMUP, the new world pride anthem that raises funds in support of LGBTQIA+ organizations around the globe has been released and is streaming worldwide on all platforms. It's now being joined by the much anticipated #LIFTEMUP music video featuring New York City artist Greko, Blondie front woman Debbie Harry, iconic glamour queen Amanda Lepore, RuPaul's Drag Race winner Sharon Needles and Broadway's groundbreaking star Peppermint. The song was co-written by Greko and Sharon Needles, and the video was produced and co-directed by Julie Stahl, founder of Blonde + Co, a New York-based Creative Agency.
Watch Music Video HERE.
View Behind the Scenes Photos HERE.
Julie Stahl, on her role in the video's creation notes, "It was not only an honor to create the #LIFTEMUP video for this empowering song, but to work with these one-of-a-kind artists at Blonde Studios was inspirational for everyone involved in the production. Greko and I instantly connected, and the end result is an energetic music video that celebrates all types of love and leaves you with a smile."
Adds Greko, "This was a dream for me and I am so honored to have these amazingly talented artists on board. The partnership with Blonde + Co Creative exceeded my expectations in what I thought possible. They were the ones to lift ME up, making this song come to life in a way that no one else could... and for that, I am eternally grateful."
Of the collaboration, Debbie Harry says: "This taping for #LIFTEMUP was one of the fiercest experiences of my career. Everyone donated all their experience and skills into making a video that broadcasts a great positive message to the world."
#LIFTEMUP is inspirational, fun, catchy and community-driven, with proceeds being donated to LGBTQIA+ organizations around the world. The track dropped at the beginning of Pride Week, the 50th anniversary week of New York City's Stonewall riots. Featuring a downtown disco heartbeat, echoes of the '90s house explosion and a sprinkle of Top 40 pop hooks for good measure, #LIFTEMUP is the ultimate club fantasy. Its lyrical message is a simple yet direct reminder to take the time and look out for LGBTQIA+ members who may be struggling. The idea behind it is that it is our responsibility to empower the most marginalized and embattled among us—to #LIFTEMUP.
Streaming proceeds will be donated to LGBTQIA+ charities around the world with the five artists choosing a different charity to align with every two months. The Born This Way Foundation, will be the first organization to benefit.
About Blonde + Co: Award-winning, New York-based Creative Agency known for its collaborations with global beauty brands – is currently developing short films, music videos, a documentary as well as a feature length drama.
