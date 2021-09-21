VideoElephant Launches Channels Marketplace, The First Linear Licensed Programming Solution Designed For Streaming & OTT Experiences

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VideoElephant, the world's leading aggregator of premium video content, today announced the launch of a Channels marketplace, a collection of more than 150 licensable, linear video feeds providing curated, 24-hour programming experiences for streaming platforms, digital media companies and brands.

The Channels marketplace is the latest addition to VideoElephant's expanding portfolio of video content licensing, discovery, and delivery solutions. Unlike the company's legacy Editorial offering, which provides on-demand access to the company's vast content library of more than 3 million individual video assets, Channels leverages professional curation expertise to program continuous content experiences suited for linear streaming versus embedded digital video environments.

VideoElephant's diverse Channels lineup includes proprietary, licensed and custom programming options in more than 15 languages. Among these are thematic channels, combining curated content from a variety of sources and aligned by topics such as News, Business and Sports. It also includes premium partner channels from exclusive content creator brands such as Bloomberg Media, Al Jazeera, Sports Illustrated, UsWeekly and Coindesk; and white-labeled or custom channels, integrating a distributing brand's identity and programming for a more bespoke programming experience. Once licensed, VideoElephant's Channels are fully monetizable with video advertising and can be distributed on any website, SVOD, AVOD or OTT platform, including Roku, iOS, Android, AppleTV and FireTV.

"UsWeekly is excited to be part of the VideoElephant Channels marketplace. It offers us a shop window for our FAST channel and increased access to the ever-expanding and competitive OTT market," said Rob Dixter, Vice President, Head of Video and TV at a360media.

With the addition of the Channels marketplace to its portfolio, VideoElephant aims to expand its service to new customer types, including streaming platforms, technology providers and manufacturers, brands and digital signage/place-based media companies.

"Streaming video is everywhere right now -- on our TVs, on our phones and computers, in our workplaces and in stores and restaurants everywhere. For the businesses and brands that seek to engage and derive value from these audiences, we are pleased to provide this unique programming solution," says Stephen O'Shaughnessy, VideoElephant's CEO. "Channels are a natural evolution of our core licensing businesses. By helping a wider variety of customers to achieve a successful streaming video strategy with less hassle, we are answering an emerging need from our existing client base while supporting new types of business challenges. It's an exciting shift and one we're uniquely positioned to offer."

Initial customers embracing VideoElephant's Channels include Local Now, Loop Media, Plex, Consumable and Rockbot, as well as TCL through its relationship with Ffalcon, which provides premium content services to TCL Smart Screens.

"We are continuously looking to add new, interesting and engaging content to our Smart TV platform and VideoElephant's Channels marketplace allows us to do so in a really simple and cost-effective way," said Feiyang Ding, Global Partnership Manager at TCL.

For more information about VideoElephant's video licensing and distribution solutions, including the new Channels offerings, visit www.videoelephant.com .

About VideoElephant

VideoElephant provides video content distribution, licensing, discovery, curation and delivery solutions for media owners, businesses and brands around the globe. Backed by the world's largest premium video library, featuring over 3 million videos from over 250 content creators, VideoElephant solutions connect service, technology and content to businesses in any format, for any screen. Founded in 2011, the company has offices in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dublin and Berlin.

Contact: Deana Graffeo Weeks, Alchemy Media for VideoElephant, +1 646-389-7519 or [email protected]

SOURCE VideoElephant