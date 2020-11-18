VideoElephant TV Launches More Free Digital Channels From Leading Global Media Brands

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today VideoElephant TV, a free OTT streaming service that provides viewers access to short-form video content from over 200 award-winning global news, entertainment, sports, and lifestyle partners, announced the addition of more than 15 new digital channels. These digital channels of premium content have been added to the service featuring videos from some of the world's leading media brands. In addition, VideoElephant TV has expanded content in multiple languages and from providers from around the world.

VideoElephant TV's award-winning media brand and content partners include: Us Weekly, Euronews, PA Media, Sports Illustrated, Al Jazeera, CampusLore, AutomotoTV, ILTV, OnlyGood TV, and spot on news AG. From coverage of new automotive releases, to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit content, VideoElephant TV gives viewers a wide variety of passion-driven programming. The additions are all in support of VideoElephant TV's goal to be the leading destination for short-form premium content that provides a unique world view on whatever they love.

New brand channels include:

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Us Weekly

France 24

24 Bossip

Young Hollywood

Reader's Digest

The Fumble

Hollyscoop

CampusLore

OnlyGood TV

News.de

spot on news AG (News, Entertainment, Lifestyle)

Bullish

ILTV

Automoto TV

Commenting on the launch of the new channels, VideoElephant TV's CEO, Stephen O'Shaughnessy said, "VideoElephant TV has an incredible variety of award-winning global media brand partners. We are excited about the rapid growth of our content offering and are committed to providing a diverse mix of programming from around the world."

VideoElephant TV's Head of OTT, Stacie Anthony said, "VideoElephant TV has a unique ability to provide audiences with premium short-form content from the best media and publishing brands and we are thrilled to keep growing our digital channels."

Rights and access to some partner content may be excluded in certain territories.

VideoElephant TV is available now on ROKU, ROKU UK, Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, iOS and Android devices, as well as on the web at www.videoelephant.tv.

About VideoElephant TV

VideoElephant TV is a free streaming service developed by VideoElephant Ltd., a leading aggregator of premium global video content. VideoElephant TV provides viewers access to short videos from over 200 award-winning global partners with news, entertainment, lifestyle, and sports updates. Premium and exclusive digital channels, on demand videos, and over 500 shows are available and accessible around the world from VideoElephant's curated library of over 1 million videos from top global media brands. VideoElephant TV is a free app available on ROKU, ROKU UK, Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, iOS and Android devices. You can also find VideoElephant TV on the web at videoelephant.tv.

SOURCE VideoElephant