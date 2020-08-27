VideoLink Launches ReadyCam® Pro - Quality TV Production for the Home or Office

Social distancing compliant, ReadyCam Pro is controlled remotely using VideoLink's VLGateway™ web portal, eliminating the need for on-site support.



ReadyCam Pro features:

Single HD Sony camera

Two Sennheiser microphones and IFB (earpiece)

Professional lighting

Equipment case (28.5"W x 28.75"D x 19.5"H) placed beneath or adjacent to a desk.

Desktop Configuration:

Single-LED light panel attached to the Sony video camera.

Desktop tripod (movable when not in use)

Floor-standing Configuration:

Two color-temperature adjustable LED light fixtures on stands.

Option for a return feed/prompter monitor.

The ReadyCam Pro uses a home or office IP connection. It transmits video over public internet using VideoLink's patented low latency (delay) EnhancedIP™ technology.

"We are excited to add the ReadyCam Pro to the ReadyCam family of products, further enhancing our offerings in VideoLink's Enterprise Video Ecosystem, especially at this time when communication and engagement has never been more important, and yet more challenging. By incorporating our proprietary VLGateway and EnhancedIP technologies into ReadyCam Pro, we continue our commitment of ensuring that our products are simplified, standardized, scalable, serviceable, and secure." – Rich Silton, Chief Executive Officer, VideoLink

To learn more about the ReadyCam Pro and how it may be right for your organization, visit https://www.videolinktv.com/readycampro/.

About VideoLink

VideoLink LLC, an AVI-SPL company, is a leading provider of video services to Fortune 500, financial services, enterprise companies, and institutions. Clients use our video services to drive brand awareness and create more engagement with their customers. We are known to our clients for simplifying live TV appearances and lowering in-house video production costs, creating results-driven branded video content strategies, and delivering video production services

About ReadyCam® Suite

The ReadyCam Pro is the newest addition to a ReadyCam suite of products. Featuring the ReadyCam Studio, ReadyCam Pro, ReadyCam Connect, and ReadyCam MCS, the ReadyCam Suite is the most comprehensive, dynamic remote video production solution for broadcasters, C-suite executives, thought leaders, and political commentators.

Contact: Lloyd Bunting, VideoLinkLLC

Phone: 617-340-4210

Email: [email protected]

