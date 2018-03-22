Videology Releases 2018 Advanced TV Primer to Help Brand Advertisers Navigate Fast-changing Landscape

NEW YORK, March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Videology, a leading software provider for converged TV and video advertising, released "Bringing Addressability to TV: What's Possible Now," the latest installment in its popular Knowledge Lab Series on TV and Video Advertising.

Starting with the premise that "TV" now exists in many different forms, the comprehensive primer defines and explains the benefits and differences between each new form of TV advertising currently available, including Data-enabled Linear TV, Addressable Linear TV, Connected TV, and TV Content viewed via PC, Mobile App, or Mobile Web.



Within the Knowledge Lab, Videology previewed a portion of its soon-to-be-released research report commissioned from Advertising Perceptions* (full report coming April 2018), that says:





79% of advertisers and agencies plan to use Advanced Linear TV in the next 12 months (Data-enabled TV or Addressable TV), up from 57% who reported using Advanced TV in the prior 12 months

In comparison, 70% say that they plan to use traditional Linear TV advertising in the next 12 months, while 78% say that they used it in the prior year

71% plan to use Connected TV advertising, and 67% plan to advertise within FEP/ TV content viewed on PCs

(*Source: Advertising Perceptions, survey fielded January 2018/150 advertisers and agencies)

"Our research shows, and our experience confirms, that advertisers are extremely interested in using advanced TV ad strategies that encompass more robust first- and third-party data. That said, there is still a level of confusion in the market," said Scott Ferber, Founder and CEO, Videology. "We hope to help advertisers understand what solutions are currently available in the marketplace, including their limitations and capabilities. Greater knowledge leads to greater certainty, which is ultimately what's needed to move this emerging sector forward."



Videology's primer points out that while consumers enjoy relatively seamless cross-device TV viewing experiences, advertisers have a more complicated challenge when attempting to plan, execute and measure cross-screen TV and video campaigns. These complications arise from the differences in distribution channels, technology infrastructures, and the availability and application of data across various viewing channels.



"Today's TV ecosystem is a tremendously complex space when trying to piece together varying technologies and delivery systems, but we're making a lot of progress, quickly. As an industry, and as a company, we're getting better every day in breaking down barriers, and delivering cross-screen, results-driven campaigns that surpass what was possible with a siloed approach to media," added Ferber.



About Videology:

Videology (videologygroup.com) is a leading software provider for converged TV and video advertising. By simplifying big data, we empower marketers and media companies to make smarter advertising decisions to fully harness the value of their audience across screens. Our math and science-based technology enables our customers to manage, measure and optimize digital video and TV advertising to achieve the best results in the converging media landscape.

Videology, Inc., is a privately-held, venture-backed company, whose investors include Catalyst Investors, Comcast Ventures, NEA, Pinnacle Ventures, and Valhalla Partners. Videology is headquartered in New York, NY, with key offices in Baltimore, Austin, Toronto, London, Paris, Madrid, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and sales teams across North America.

For more information, contact press@videologygroup.com or Michele@videologygroup.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/videology-releases-2018-advanced-tv-primer-to-help-brand-advertisers-navigate-fast-changing-landscape-300618282.html

SOURCE Videology

Related Links

http://www.videologygroup.com

