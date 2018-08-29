Videon Announces Interoperability of Greylock 1080p H.264 Encoder/Decoder With AWS Elemental MediaLive

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Videon, a leader in live streaming video encoding technology and cutting-edge 4K HEVC/H.264 solutions, is integrating its solutions with offerings from Amazon Web Services (AWS) to ensure interoperability between its Greylock and Sonora products (1080p, H.264 encoder/decoder) and AWS Elemental MediaLive video processing.

Together, the two solutions support broadcast-grade live video processing for the professional AV and IT markets as the need for live streaming of events rapidly accelerates.

"By bringing together the power of AWS Elemental MediaLive and Amazon CloudFront, the AV/IT market now has access to a product that is simple to set up, easy to use, and enables confident delivery of live streamed events. Simply put, it is an opportunity for end users to experience live streaming with quality and confidence that is not typically possible," said Todd Erdley, CEO of Videon Central.

Interoperability with AWS Elemental MediaLive is enabled through a RTMP output from Videon's encoder products. AWS Elemental MediaLive creates multiple video streams for delivery to other AWS Elemental Media Services including AWS Elemental MediaStore and AWS Elemental MediaPackage and then is distributed to end users via Amazon CloudFront.

Videon will demonstrate its entire line of live streaming encoding solutions, including Shavano, a 4K HEVC/H.264 encoder, during IBC 2018 from Sept. 14 -18 in Amsterdam at the RAI. Videon's team will be available for product demonstrations and meetings in booth 9.LP9.

About Videon

Videon Central, Inc. creates cutting edge streaming products that directly address industry needs. Our 4K and HD streaming products move media from any source to any screen, while our modules and services help manufacturers bring their products to fruition. Thanks to partnerships with leading silicon and software companies, Videon technology has been incorporated into more than 30 million devices. Videon simply moves media.

Videon's product information and sales channel information can be accessed at www.4Kunder2k.com.

Media Contact: Mary Elder | 814.235.1111 x333 | mary.elder@videon-central.com

SOURCE Videon Central

Related Links

http://www.4kunder2k.com

