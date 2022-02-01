VIDEON RAISES ADDITIONAL $9M TO TRANSFORM LIVE VIDEO STREAMING WITH THE POWER OF EDGE COMPUTING

Videon's technology powers tens of thousands of hours of live video every day for audiences across more than 19 countries. Industry-leading partners including Techex , THEO Technologies , V-Nova , and Zixi are now building and deploying applications that harness the benefits of Videon's edge computing capabilities for their customers.

"Live video streaming continues to see exponential growth across everything from news and sports to security, emergency services, and corporate content, with the live streaming market estimated to be worth $4.26 billion by 2028 ," said Tricia Iboshi, CEO at Videon. "For our customers, just getting live video over the internet is table-stakes and only the start of the story for what they need to achieve. We've spent the last 6 months working with industry leaders across the video ecosystem to unlock the potential of the edge to deliver new experiences, drive greater efficiencies, and create more opportunities for personalization and monetization. The latest funding will enable us to continue to innovate, adding more video applications, enabling disruptive workflows and driving live video at scale."

Videon puts edge computing power at the point that video is created, enabling a huge array of video processing tasks to be completed before content goes into the cloud. This enables users to significantly reduce the complexity and cost of live production, adding multiple camera angles and remote feeds to meet growing audience expectations for personalized content.

Processing video at source is the key to reducing latency, the delay between the action happening and it appearing on the screen. This is especially vital for sports, gaming, and betting applications. Users can also develop and deploy highly specialized applications to support anything from artificial intelligence to image and speech recognition to build their own unique live streaming experiences.

A world-leading sports analytics platform deployed Videon's video edge computing platform on-premise in one use case. It ran custom python scripts, docker containers, and a full suite of encoding and packaging, enabling lower cloud processing costs while achieving significant latency reduction — all of this leading to a simplified workflow.

"Live streaming is exploding but it's actually only at the first stage of its potential. At the moment, the economics of creating and distributing live video are restricting what content creators and media organizations are able to do," said Louis Toth, Managing Partner at Alter Venture Partners. "Videon is revolutionizing live video through powerful edge processing at an unrivaled price point. Videon's video edge computing platform has huge market potential — it opens up unlimited live video use cases across sectors powered by low latency, multiple camera angles, technologies like AI and Machine Learning, and new monetization opportunities."

About Videon

Videon , the leader in edge computing for video, makes live video processing and distribution faster and more efficient - with lower costs. It gives the freedom to process video at source by combining built-in functions running on its local video edge computing platform with additional features from the cloud. Videon includes the right tools to develop innovative video applications to handle anything from simple, low latency encoding and streaming to advanced AI-powered use cases.

Getting live video from source to audience is complex and traditionally requires expensive broadcast equipment or costly third-party services. By enhancing the cutting-edge processors normally found in the most advanced smartphones to deliver broadcast-quality video, Videon has created a revolutionary platform capable of game-changing media experiences without the cost and complexity associated with legacy broadcast technology.

Today, Videon is used in 19 countries handling tens of thousands of hours of content each day — ranging from live sports and news for TV broadcasters secondary output to vertical markets such as betting, auction houses, emergency services, drones, and hundreds of other use cases. Designed and built in a state-of-the-art facility in the USA and backed by 25-years of engineering expertise — Videon unlocks the potential of at-source computing to handle broadcast-quality video.

