VideoShip Announces Release of "BlackBelt" - the Next Generation of Portable Live Video Technology

News provided by

VideoShip

20 Oct, 2023, 12:00 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VideoShip, a supplier of innovative technologies used by many cable and television broadcast networks, announces the official release of "BlackBelt" the ultra-portable system for anyone trying to get on the air from a remote location. BlackBelt is the newest product from the iNet Live family. It embraces the latest cellular service – the fast-growing 5G network- and offers a low-cost, SIMPLE-to-use tool that gets you on the air wirelessly.

Continue Reading
No Wires! BlackBelt easily connects so you can get on the air quickly.
No Wires! BlackBelt easily connects so you can get on the air quickly.
BlackBelt is the ultra-portable solution for getting the live shot on the air
BlackBelt is the ultra-portable solution for getting the live shot on the air
Easy to set up, ultra-portable, redundancy for broadcast quality reliability.
Easy to set up, ultra-portable, redundancy for broadcast quality reliability.

The BlackBelt features:
Affordability - THE solution for cost-conscious operations
12-15 hours of power in one lightweight package
Connect wirelessly to an external camera or use the camera built into the phone
Less than 1.5 seconds latency (end to end)
Dual channel video delivery over 5G network

No SDI cable is needed with BlackBelt. Nothing to weigh your crew down when they need to go live at a moment's notice.

See the BlackBelt yourself and discover how affordable it is at NAB New York from October 24th to 26th. Visit VideoShip at booth 543 at the Javitz Center.

Click this link to learn more on the website:
https://inet.live/blackbelt

About Us:
VideoShip is an employee-owned corporation established in 2004 by veterans of the data, broadcast, and cable industries. We use our decades of experience to design, develop, and deliver innovative and impactful solutions. We are driven to focus on each customer and leverage the latest technology to help them succeed.

Support comes from our 24/7 network operations center located in Pensacola, Florida. A team that answers your phone call when you need help.

SOURCE VideoShip

Also from this source

VideoShip's New BlackBelt Connects AIL for Coronation:

VideoShip's New BlackBelt Connects AIL for Coronation:

Videoship, a leading provider of innovative live contribution solutions for the media industry, is proud to announce that its new BlackBelt—the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Education

Image1

Wireless Communications

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.