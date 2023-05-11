VideoShip's New BlackBelt Connects AIL for Coronation:

Portable 5G Solution for Remote Live Electronic News and Sports Gathering

OTTAWA, Canada, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Videoship, a leading provider of innovative live contribution solutions for the media industry, is proud to announce that its new BlackBelt—the revolutionary portable 5G solution for remote live electronic news and sports gathering—performed flawlessly in connecting multiple South American countries for the coronation of King Charles III over the weekend.

BlackBelt enables media professionals to transmit broadcast quality video content with low latency from virtually anywhere in the world. Customer Alianza Informativa Latinoamericana (AIL), a longtime user of Videoship's iNet.Live [IP based live feed exchange platform] planned to test BlackBelt in a field trial during the coronation. However, in initial testing BlackBelt outperformed its incumbent competition with significantly lower latency (<1.5 seconds) and lower cost. The low latency enabled AIL to expand coverage to include live "talk backs" as well as more agile coverage.

"We were very pleased with the performance" said Juan Carlos Isaza, Executive Director of the AIL. "Blackbelt exceeded our expectations."

"We are thrilled with the success of the coronation broadcast," said Colin Grimes, President of Videoship. "With BlackBelt, journalists, and broadcasters can cover breaking news and live events from anywhere, with the confidence that their transmission will be seamless and uninterrupted."

The system's compact and flexible design makes it highly adaptive - ideal for news crews and production teams on the move. BlackBelt is also easy to set up and use, requiring no technical expertise or specialized training.

Key Features of BlackBelt:

Portable and lightweight design - untethered

Easy to use and set up

Reliable and efficient performance

12-15 hour-long battery life

Compatible with a wide range of ENG cameras, with multiple connectivity options

Phone camera available as backup video source

Easy to set up, ultra-portable, redundancy for broadcast quality reliability.

Videoship is committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of media professionals. BlackBelt is the latest addition to our portfolio of products and services, and we are excited to offer it to our customers this summer.

For more information on BlackBelt and to learn how it can enhance your live broadcasting capabilities visit our website at www.inet.live .

About Videoship:

Established in 2004 by veterans of the data broadcast and cable industries, Videoship draws on the rich experience of its core engineering and design teams to deploy innovative, mission-critical solutions for high-profile clients in the cable and broadcast industries. An employee-owned corporation with offices in Ottawa and Dublin, Videoship provides 24/7 support to customers from their Network Operations Center situated in Pensacola, Florida.

