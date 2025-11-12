Videotel Digital Unveils the Revolutionary CUBE Directional Audio Speaker - Ushering in a New Era of Focused Sound Precision

TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Videotel Digital, a 45-year industry leader in interactive digital signage and innovative audio-visual solutions, proudly introduces the CUBE Directional Sound Speaker, an extraordinary breakthrough in focused sound technology developed by its partner, Audfly. Compact, sleek, and stunningly precise, the CUBE delivers crystal-clear audio exactly where you want it — and silence where you don't — redefining how sound is experienced in public and commercial environments.

Available in modular configurations (2, 3, or 4 units), the Cube 01 adapts to various device sizes and layouts, delivering directional audio for kiosks that enhances user engagement.

Unlike conventional speakers that flood a space with sound, the CUBE uses advanced ultrasonic technology to create a highly directional beam of audio that travels precisely to a defined listening zone. This allows users to hear targeted messages, music, or narration with incredible clarity, while surrounding areas remain undisturbed. The result is an entirely new level of audio control ideal for museums, retail displays, self-service kiosks, trade show booths, and digital signage environments.

Designed with versatility in mind, the CUBE features a modular, VESA-mount-ready design that can be configured in two-, three-, or four-unit arrays to suit any installation. Despite its compact size, the CUBE's performance is powerful, all in one unit with a built-in AMP — delivering a directivity angle of less than 15° (-15dB) and a sound pressure level of 78 ± 3 dB at 2 meters, ensuring pure, intelligible sound exactly where it's intended.

"The CUBE is not just another speaker — it's an experience," said Lisa Schneider, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Videotel Digital. "It allows our customers to deliver sound in ways that were never possible before. Imagine a museum visitor hearing an exhibit explanation only when standing in front of it, or a shopper listening to a promotion without disturbing the shopper in the next aisle. That's the power of the CUBE — precision, privacy, and performance all in one sleek package."

This launch further strengthens Videotel Digital's commitment to pioneering directional audio solutions that enhance communication and engagement across industries. The CUBE joins the company's growing lineup of advanced sound technologies, including the PrecisionBeam, AudioSphere, and VidBeam Pro, all designed to transform how businesses and institutions deliver immersive and controlled auditory experiences.

For more information, detailed specifications, and demo requests, visit www.videoteldigital.com.

SOURCE Videotel Digital