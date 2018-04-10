Vidgo Partners with Float Left to Deliver vMVPD Service Across All Major Platforms

"The way people watch TV has completely changed in the past few years," said Shane Cannon, CEO of Vidgo. "In this new environment, consumers expect to watch their favorite content across a multi-screen platform at home or on the go. Float Left provides Vidgo with the ability to serve all platforms, and deliver the best live streaming experience."

Powered by Flicast, Float Left's proven and deployed OTT solution, Vidgo will be built utilizing a high-caliber, native framework across all platforms. Float Left will also deliver a non-templated approach, allowing for customizable components, such as an intuitive EPG for Vidgo's subscribers. Additional features will include a comprehensive set of analytics, providing Vidgo with an in-depth understanding of their audience's viewing habits and other key demographics, as well as platinum level support, maintenance, and updates.

"The landscape for OTT is changing, and we are looking forward to working alongside Vidgo in developing an industry-leading service. As a virtual MVPD (vMVPD), Vidgo, will be built via our flexible, carrier-grade solution, Flicast, helping deliver a unified experience to their growing audience," stated Tom Schaeffer, CEO of Float Left.

Vidgo is scheduled to launch a beta version in Summer 2018, across all major platforms.

About Float Left

Float Left delivers OTT and TV-Everywhere solutions that connect media companies and broadcasters to their audience through cutting-edge and innovative OTT apps and video experiences. Launching hundreds of applications to date, Float Left has become the industry leader in direct-to-consumer app services for broadcasters and video publishers. Portfolio of clients includes Crackle, NBC Sports, Ovation TV and the Viacom Media Networks.

For more information, visit www.floatleft.tv.

About Vidgo

Vidgo is a prepaid over-the-top television streaming service with the most popular live Sports, Entertainment, Family, and Latino programming at an affordable price. Each package includes three simultaneous device streams and is available at home or on the go. With no fees for equipment, no credit checks, and no contracts, everyone qualifies for Vidgo's service.

