VidiPlus Comes Out of Stealth to Offer Engaging Virtual Meeting Experiences for Sales and Marketing Professionals

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today VidiPlus unveiled its cross-platform, virtual presentation software for video conferencing, allowing sales and marketing professionals in any industry to offer a more engaging virtual meeting communications experience. VidiPlus' software takes the most compelling aspects of in-person sales and brings them to video conferencing, including accompaniment of 3-D visuals, branding, slideshows, web browsers, and videos that appear in real-time next to the presenter in the same frame. By enabling an engaging way to "show and tell" products, VidiPlus is creating the workplace of the future for B2B sales.

With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, face-to-face meetings came to a halt and conducting business virtually became the new normal. But video conferencing platforms have yet to create an experience that fully replaces the intimacy and efficacy of face-to-face meetings, particularly for sales professionals who often require multiple in person meetings and engaging, multifaceted product demonstrations before closing a sale. Compatible with all leading video-conferencing platforms, VidiPlus doesn't just replace in-person meetings but reinvents the sales pitch with Augmented Reality technology that enables presenters to easily drag-and-drop any visual content into their live calls and engage with it in real-time without having to disappear from view.

"The move from physical meetings to a totally digital sales funnel, enables companies to maximize their sales opportunities and customer communication—they save time and money on shipping products and traveling and can now dedicate these resources to provide more engaging, tailored and impactful experiences to their customers and prospects," said VidiPlus CEO and Founder, Dror Benjamin. "Virtual communication is here to stay but "Zoom fatigue" doesn't have to be. VidiPlus can be seamlessly integrated into any camera-enabled video conferencing platform and can help B2B sales and support once again be personal, comfortable, and productive."

VidiPlus' all-inclusive product features include media size and location adjustment, image background detachment, rotating, transparent visual models, including 3D, that enable presenters to point to specific part. VidiPlus supports all web formats, allowing users to import images or full pages from any online site and is now compatible with WhatsApp desktop video calls, useful for quick on-the-go sales calls. Presenters are also able to personalize and brand their space – adding a company logo, job title, brand colors or symbols to create a fully customizable, bold, and professional presentation.

VidiPlus' software is currently available on Windows devices. To learn more about the company or download a free monthly trial, click here: www.vidiplus.com

About VidiPlus

VidiPlus was founded in 2020 by entrepreneur and CEO, Dror Benjamin, who is also the Founder of Arcreative Media, heading one of the most professional and experienced teams of visual content, assisting top global brands by visually demonstrating the look of the future. VidiPlus is pushing video presentation software into the future with its simple, easy to use interface and all-inclusive capabilities allowing users to brand their space and share images, videos, 3D visuals, and any media, to enhance the live video conference experience. The cross-platform solution is compatible with all leading video platforms including Zoom, Teams, Webex, Google Meet, BlueJeans, Lifesize, WhatsApp and more, to make video conferences more effective and engaging for businesses. www.vidiplus.com

