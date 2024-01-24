VIDIQ ACQUIRES CREATOR NOW IN PUSH TO INCREASE ACCESS TO CREATOR EDUCATION

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- vidIQ is acquiring Los Angeles-based creator education platform Creator Now.

vidIQ founder and CEO, Rob Sandie, says "Creator Now has established themselves as visionaries in the creator economy and this merger will allow us to give creators an all-in-one offering spanning across tools, educational resources, and community."

Launched in 2021, Creator Now was founded by YouTube star Airrack, alongside co-founders, Zack Honarvar and Kate Ward. The company has been on a mission to connect up-and-coming creators with the educational resources and community they need to successfully grow and monetize on YouTube. Since its founding, the company has helped 10,000+ creators achieve over 126 billion cumulative views and 365 million total subscribers. Touting educational workshops from creators like Yes Theory, Zach King, and Ryan Trahan. The platform had previously raised $2.8 million in funding from investors including Casey Neistat, Colin & Samir, and Patreon CEO, Jack Conte.

"We started Creator Now to help up-and-coming creators learn how to grow their channels and approach digital content creation as a viable career path." Said Zack Honarvar, CEO of Creator Now. "Combined with the technical tools and resources of vidIQ, we feel like we can become the one-stop shop for the next generation of creators looking to capitalize on this opportunity and turn their creative dreams into reality."

"I've been using vidIQ tools almost every day since starting my first channel 10 years ago," said Airrack, who now has over 14 million YouTube subscribers. "To be able to join forces with them is super exciting!"

As Goldman Sachs estimates that the number of total global creators will grow between 10-20% annually over the next five years, this merger between vidIQ and Creator Now signifies a milestone in the creator economy. An established analytics platform and an emerging community platform join forces in hopes of making creator education and learning more accessible so more people have the tools, resources, and guidance they need to become full-time creators.

More Information on vidIQ: For over 13 years, vidIQ has been a leading analytics suite for content creators, currently supporting over 3M creators globally. The company excels in offering both technological tools and 1-on-1 coaching support, aiding creators in enhancing their productivity and increasing viewership.

