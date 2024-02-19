VIDIZMO Expands Horizons with Axis Communications for Advanced Surveillance

TYSONS, Va., Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VIDIZMO, a leading provider of intelligent video content and other digital media management solutions, is excited to announce a strategic technology integration partnership with Axis Communications, a global leader in network video and surveillance technologies. VIDIZMO has joined the Axis Technology Integration Partner (TIP) Program. This collaboration opens the door to a new and exciting market opportunity for VIDIZMO, as VIDIZMO harnesses Axis' advanced surveillance cameras and body-worn cameras (BWC) to develop a cutting-edge surveillance system that's built upon VIDIZMO's AI-powered Video Content Management System.

Transforming Surveillance with VIDIZMO's AI-Driven Video Content Management System

By joining forces with Axis Communications, VIDIZMO spearheads a solution redefining the surveillance landscape. It provides a robust and adaptable solution, offering a range of new opportunities for diverse industries, from public safety to retail, education, transportation, healthcare, and government facilities.

By developing a cutting-edge surveillance system built upon VIDIZMO's AI-powered Video Content Management System, VIDIZMO empowers organizations to tap into the full potential of Axis' surveillance technologies. This new system leverages AI technology to offer real-time insights, proactive security measures, and advanced monitoring capabilities, transforming traditional surveillance into a state-of-the-art tool for numerous industries.

Real-Time AI Detection for Enhanced Security

VIDIZMO can now provide real-time AI detection capabilities, allowing on-demand and continuous monitoring. With the ability to perform object detection and face recognition, this integration significantly empowers organizations to enhance their security measures. Real-time monitoring of critical areas and immediate alerts in the event of potential threats or security breaches enable quicker response times and proactive measures for safeguarding public spaces.

Seamless Ingestion from Axis Devices

Through direct ingestion from Axis devices, VIDIZMO simplifies the process of importing video content into its platform. This ensures that users can effortlessly access and manage video data captured by Axis surveillance cameras, eliminating the need for convoluted workflows and enabling swift decision-making.

A Multi-Industry Solution

This collaboration paves the way for a diverse range of applications, including:

Public Safety: Enhanced security measures, real-time monitoring, and instant threat detection.

Retail: Improved loss prevention, customer behavior analysis, and operational efficiency.

Education: Advanced campus security, attendance tracking, and behavioral analysis.

Transportation: Safer public transport, traffic management, and accident analysis.

Healthcare: Patient safety and compliance monitoring, along with enhanced facility security.

Government: Strengthened security in government facilities, airports, and public spaces.

Nadeem Khan, CEO of VIDIZMO, expressed excitement about this new partnership: "Our partnership with Axis Communications is a game-changer. We're not just enhancing existing products but venturing into a new market. By combining VIDIZMO's AI-powered Video Content Management system with Axis' surveillance expertise, we're creating a solution that sets new standards in surveillance and opens up new possibilities for a wide array of industries."

"I'm excited to welcome VIDIZMO into the Axis Technology Integration Partner Program," says Drew Pacino, Business Development Manager for Axis Communications. "VIDIZMO's talented team possesses a deep understanding of how to work with video data, and I look forward to seeing what new innovations they bring to market."

This integration with Axis Communications positions VIDIZMO as a forward-thinking innovator, extending its capabilities into uncharted territory. The possibilities are endless, and the impact on industries is profound.

For more information about VIDIZMO's collaboration with Axis Communications and the boundless opportunities it presents, please visit www.vidizmo.com.

About VIDIZMO

VIDIZMO, a front-runner in artificial intelligence, leads the industry with groundbreaking AI-driven solutions for enterprise video content management, digital evidence management, and redaction. Trusted by top-tier government organizations and Fortune 500 companies, VIDIZMO transforms video and digital media usage for diverse business needs. Recognized as a Challenger in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for enterprise video content management and a Major Player in IDC MarketScape for digital evidence management, VIDIZMO's nearly 20 years of experience is backed by partnerships with Microsoft and AWS, ensuring cutting-edge technology and innovation for customers.

To learn more about VIDIZMO and its comprehensive range of solutions, visit www.vidizmo.com.

Media Contact

For media inquiries, please contact:

Haris Ali Shaikh

Product Marketing Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE VIDIZMO