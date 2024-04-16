VIDIZMO Launches Facial Attribution for AI-Driven Classifications, Enabling Deeper Audience Insights

Presenting a groundbreaking new feature of VIDIZMO EnterpriseTube: empowering organizations to acquire demographic insights and making data-driven decisions.

TYSONS, Va., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VIDIZMO, the world's premier innovator in AI-driven solutions for enterprise video content management, digital evidence management, and redaction, continues to demonstrate its commitment to excellence with the launch of "Facial Attribution" across its entire product suite—EnterpriseTube, DEMS, and Redactor.

This groundbreaking technology addresses the growing need for effective demographic identification within video and image content. VIDIZMO's Facial Attribution automatically detects age range, gender, and ethnicity, empowering organizations to unlock valuable audience insights and make informed decisions.

"Facial attribution is a powerful technology, and with great power comes great responsibility," says Nadeem Khan, CEO of VIDIZMO. "We understand the concerns about potential bias, but when used responsibly, facial attribution can be a valuable tool for understanding your audience and making data-driven decisions. It can help ensure your policies, products, and services are inclusive and compliant with evolving regulations. For law enforcement, it can be a critical investigations tool. However, transparency and user consent are paramount. In public safety use cases, human judgment is irreplaceable. Facial recognition should be used to aid human investigators, not replace them."

The new offering can significantly improve businesses' demographic data collection. Some of its benefits for businesses include:

Deeper Audience Understanding: Organizations can integrate any VIDIZMO product with internal communication tools like Teams and Zoom to comprehensively understand their audience demographics from video conferences and other uploaded content across platforms.

Personalized Experiences: Retail stores, hospitality businesses, and healthcare providers can leverage AI-generated insights to personalize customer experiences – both online and on-site. Moreover, they can tailor advertisements and marketing campaigns based on age, gender, and ethnicity for increased engagement and retention.

Data-Driven Decisions: Organizations can now make informed choices backed by objective data, minimizing bias, and promoting inclusivity. They can easily track progress toward diversity and inclusion goals for a more representative customer base.

This technology extends beyond business applications, empowering law enforcement and public safety efforts. It expedites investigations in critical cases like missing persons, child exploitation, and human trafficking by analyzing video footage and identifying individuals based on age, gender, and ethnicity. This helps investigators narrow searches, locate potential witnesses or victims, and generate leads faster.

Facial attribution can also assist content moderators, journalists, and police departments in safeguarding vulnerable populations. It can help identify minors in inappropriate content, enabling faster takedowns and redaction.

Additionally, the ability to detect demographics can help content moderators prevent legal implications by swiftly flagging and redacting content that promotes illegal discrimination.

While encouraging organizations to start using the new feature, VIDIZMO provides clear guidelines to its customers for its careful use to ensure optimal accuracy. They recommend careful consideration of several factors:

Model Size: VIDIZMO offers different model sizes (small, medium, and large) for AI face detection. These variations impact processing speed and accuracy.

Confidence Thresholds: These scores represent the percentage certainty of a model for a detected face.

These scores represent the percentage certainty of a model for a detected face. Face Processing Threshold: This value determines how AI filters out blurry or low-quality faces from the analysis.

In addition to facial attribution, VIDIZMO offers a wide range of AI-powered features, such as automatic detection of vehicles (cars, buses, trucks, and bikes), weapons, license plates, and other objects.

The launch of facial attribution exemplifies VIDIZMO's unwavering commitment to delivering cutting-edge AI solutions that evolve alongside customer needs. This empowers organizations to unlock the full potential of their digital content, maximizing their performance and efficiency.

About VIDIZMO

VIDIZMO, a front-runner in artificial intelligence, leads the industry with groundbreaking AI-driven solutions for enterprise video content management, digital evidence management, and redaction.

Trusted by top-tier government organizations and Fortune 500 companies, VIDIZMO transforms video and digital media usage for diverse business needs. Recognized as a Challenger in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for enterprise video content management and a Major Player in IDC MarketScape for digital evidence management, VIDIZMO's nearly 20 years of experience is backed by partnerships with Microsoft and AWS, ensuring cutting-edge technology and innovation for customers.

To learn more about VIDIZMO and its comprehensive range of solutions, visit www.vidizmo.com.

