Vidle Housing and Blueground Announce Partnership to Expand Customized, Fully Furnished Housing for Healthcare Travelers

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vidle Housing, an industry-leading, fully furnished, mid-term housing platform built exclusively for Healthcare Travelers, today announced a strategic partnership with Blueground, the global leader in flexible, ready-to-live homes. The collaboration expands customized, assignment-specific housing options tailored to the schedules and locations of traveling healthcare professionals across the United States.

Vidle Housing x Blueground: On-Demand Housing for Healthcare Travelers

Securing contract-aligned housing remains one of the most persistent challenges for Healthcare Travelers. Assignments shift frequently, contract lengths vary from weeks to nearly a year, and availability in specific markets can be limited or inconsistent. Through this partnership, travelers using VidleHousing.com can submit their housing needs based on assignment dates, budget, location, and preferences, and Blueground will source and personalize options on demand. Blueground, which strengthened its healthcare housing capabilities through the acquisition and integration of Travelers Haven, brings a nationwide network of fully furnished homes and deep expertise in on-demand accommodation. This allows Vidle Housing to offer a broader range of tailored housing solutions that extend far beyond traditional listings or short-term rental platforms.

The partnership combines two complementary strengths: Vidle Housing's traveler-first, contract-aligned workflows and Blueground's deep supply of professionally managed, ready-to-live homes. Together, the organizations can house travelers anywhere, for virtually any assignment length, with customized solutions that match clinical schedules and personal preferences. The result is a more predictable, seamless housing experience for clinicians navigating new assignments, relocation cycles, and market-driven housing constraints.

"Healthcare Travelers face unique pressures, from tight timelines to shifting assignments, and the need for reliable housing in high-demand markets," said Troy Shaffer, VP of On-Demand at Blueground. "Our partnership with Vidle Housing reinforces Blueground's commitment to the healthcare community. By combining Vidle Housing's traveler-first platform with Blueground's national footprint and on-demand sourcing engine, we're able to secure homes anywhere, for any duration, with a level of consistency and customization travelers can count on. Clinicians deserve stability during critical transitions, and together we're delivering exactly that."

This partnership also enhances the traveler's experience through technology. Healthcare professionals booking Blueground homes through VidleHousing.com will have easy access to their reservation details, payments, and customer support directly through the Blueground Guest App, a streamlined, all-in-one digital experience that supports them from booking to move-out.

"Blueground's proven track record and national footprint unlock even more support for Healthcare Travelers," said Randy Holloran, CEO of Vidle.com. "Our Vidle.com platform—including Vidle Housing—is designed to make mid-term housing predictable and stress-free. By expanding our On-Demand Program together, travelers gain more options, more confidence, and more stability across every assignment."

For more information, or for Healthcare Travelers looking to submit their housing needs, visit www.vidlehousing.com/on-demand, where Vidle Housing and Blueground work together to source on-demand homes matched to assignment dates, budget requirements, and personal preferences.

About Vidle Housing

Vidle Housing is an industry-leading, mid-term housing platform built exclusively for Healthcare Travelers, offering transparent pricing, contract-aligned stays, and a curated network of trusted hosts. With seamless booking tools, On-Demand sourcing, and a commitment to traveler stability, Vidle Housing delivers a predictable, stress-free housing experience for clinicians on the move. As part of the broader Vidle ecosystem—which includes Vidle.com for job matching and career tools—Vidle Housing empowers Healthcare Travelers throughout every assignment. Learn more at www.VidleHousing.com.

About Blueground

Blueground is redefining how people live. As the world's leading platform for curated, ready-to-live homes, Blueground enables individuals and businesses to move freely and live fully—whether for a few days, months, or longer. Headquartered in New York City, Blueground offers a network of over 40,000 turnkey apartments in 50+ cities worldwide. Guests can browse, book, and manage their stays within minutes through the Blueground Guest App, making every home a reliable launchpad for life's next chapter. Learn more at www.theblueground.com.

Media Contact

Stephanie Angelino

Marketing Director, Vidle Housing

[email protected]

786.307.1721

Website: https://www.vidlehousing.com

SOURCE Vidle Housing