Vidle Housing and Scrub Society Announce Strategic Partnership to Support Healthcare Travelers with Trusted Mid-Term Housing Solutions

Vidle Housing Named Exclusive Housing Provider for the Scrub Society Community; Partnership Includes TravCon 2026 Premium Sponsorship and Integrated Housing Resources

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vidle Housing and Scrub Society, formerly known as The Gypsy Nurse, today announced a strategic partnership designed to help traveling healthcare professionals more easily find trusted, fully furnished mid-term housing throughout the United States.

As part of the partnership, Vidle Housing will provide mid-term rental options tailored specifically to healthcare professionals seeking 30+ day stays during travel assignments. Housing resources will be integrated into Scrub Society job-related experiences and digital ecosystem, including placement opportunities tied to assignment locations and traveler needs.

"Our mission at Vidle Housing is to make the housing process easier, safer, and more dependable for healthcare travelers," said Randy Holloran, CEO of Vidle Housing. "Scrub Society has built one of the most recognized and trusted communities in travel healthcare, and we are excited to partner with them to help clinicians secure quality housing options wherever their careers take them."

"At the heart of this partnership is a shared mission to support the people who dedicate their lives to caring for others. Through our collaboration with Vidle Housing, we are helping travel healthcare professionals access trusted housing resources that allow them to focus less on logistics and more on the important work (patient care) they do every day," said Jenny Massinello, Vice President of Growth & Community Engagement, Scrub Society.

In addition to the partnership, Vidle Housing will serve as a Premium Sponsor of TravCon (The Travel Healthcare Conference) in September 2026. Held annually in Las Vegas, TravCon is the largest in-person gathering of Healthcare Travelers in the United States.

The collaboration is designed to create a seamless experience for healthcare travelers — from discovering travel assignments to securing housing and connecting with the broader healthcare traveler community.

About Vidle Housing

Vidle Housing is an industry-leading, mid-term housing platform built exclusively for Healthcare Travelers, offering transparent pricing, contract-aligned stays, and a curated network of trusted hosts. With seamless booking tools, On-Demand sourcing, integrated housing solutions, and traveler rewards like free scrubs from Figs and mental health support from BetterHelp with each booking, Vidle Housing delivers a predictable, stress-free experience for clinicians on the move. As part of the broader Vidle ecosystem, Vidle.com for job matching and career tools, Vidle Housing supports Healthcare Travelers throughout every stage of their journey. Learn more at www.VidleHousing.com.

About TravCon & Scrub Society

ScrubSociety.com is home to one of the largest communities of travel healthcare professionals in the country, supporting more than 630,000 clinicians, including nurses, allied health professionals, advanced practitioners, locum tenens providers, and therapy professionals. Formerly known as The Gypsy Nurse, the platform is dedicated to empowering healthcare travelers through career resources, community engagement, education, and industry partnerships.

TravCon, Scrub Society's annual flagship conference, is one of the premier events for travel healthcare professionals nationwide. The 2026 conference will take place September 12–16, 2026, at Paris Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada, and is expected to welcome more than 1,500 attendees and over 90 sponsors and exhibitors from across the healthcare staffing and travel industry.

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SOURCE Vidle Housing