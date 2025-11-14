Vidle.com Launches: The Revolutionary, Zero-Cost Job Platform for Travel Healthcare Staffing

From the team behind Vidle Housing, Vidle.com transforms how agencies and travelers connect — faster, easier, and built on trust.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vidle Family is proud to announce the launch of Vidle.com, a revolutionary job platform reshaping the healthcare staffing experience for both agencies and travelers. From the creators of Vidle Housing—the industry's only mid-term, fully furnished housing platform built exclusively for travel healthcare professionals—Vidle.com represents the next evolution in simplifying where travelers work and where agencies find them.

Meet Vidle.com - where jobs and journeys connect

For too long, healthcare staffing agencies have faced outdated job boards, rising listing costs, and an overload of unqualified leads. Vidle.com changes that. The platform allows agencies to list jobs, engage directly with qualified travelers, and access performance insights — completely free of charge.

Unlike other platforms that share or resell leads, Vidle.com provides agencies with exclusive access to applicants who have fully completed professional profiles, including job history, certifications, and specialties. The result: quality over quantity, and meaningful connections between recruiters and travelers who are ready to work.

"Agencies have been paying for years to compete on platforms that don't work for them," said Randy Holloran, Founder and CEO of Vidle Housing and Vidle.com. "With Vidle.com, we're changing the rules. Agencies can finally list jobs and connect with candidates they can trust—without the cost, clutter, or competition. And for travelers, it's the fastest way to find assignments that truly fit."

At the core of Vidle.com is a next-generation matching system built to simplify and modernize the job search experience for healthcare travelers and recruiters. Powered by advanced AI technology, Vidle.com goes beyond basic keyword search — allowing travelers to use natural language to describe what they're looking for, from specialties and locations to pay preferences and contract lengths. The platform understands those needs and instantly connects travelers with the most relevant assignments — complete with nearby housing options from its sister company, Vidle Housing, displayed alongside each assignment for a seamless planning experience.

Unlike traditional job boards, Vidle.com delivers an experience that feels personal, conversational, and effortless. Whether travelers choose to rely on smart recommendations or use a more traditional search, the technology behind Vidle.com ensures both paths are fast, intuitive, and light years ahead of what the industry has seen before.

With Vidle.com, both sides of the industry benefit:

Post jobs for free, receive qualified applicants, and track performance insights in real time. For Travelers: Find assignments with top pay packages, curated to your preferences. Connect directly with recruiters and manage your profile and applications in one place.

Vidle.com continues the Vidle Family's mission of creating connection and confidence for healthcare travelers and agencies alike. Through this integration, travelers can explore job opportunities and see fully furnished housing options just minutes away—all within one connected platform. Together, Vidle Housing and Vidle.com form an integrated ecosystem—simplifying where travelers live and where they work.

"Our mission has always been to make life easier for the people who care for us," Holloran added. "By connecting travelers and agencies through a transparent, tech-driven platform, we're building a better experience for everyone involved."

To list your jobs and connect with quality travelers, visit vidle.com.

About Vidle.com

Vidle.com is a next-generation job platform built exclusively for the healthcare staffing industry. Vidle.com connects travelers and agencies through a transparent, tech-driven experience that simplifies how assignments are found, matched, and managed. Together with Vidle Housing, it forms an integrated ecosystem that helps healthcare professionals find both their next assignment and furnished housing—all in one place.

