VidMob Appoints Executives From CAA And Amazon To Join Global Sales And Partnerships

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VidMob, the leading platform for intelligent creative, today announced that Jeff Filiberto will join the company in a newly created role—Head of Marketing Transformation Practice. In this position, Filiberto will develop and helm the company's strategic consulting practice to help enterprise brands improve their creative operations and marketing results by leveraging VidMob's award-winning technology.

Filiberto joins from CAA Brand Consulting, the award-winning strategic marketing division he helped launch within the world's leading entertainment and sports agency. While at CAA Brand Consulting, he helped establish the firm as a global marketing leader, specifically within the U.S., Europe, and China. His teams developed marketing strategies and often digitally-led 360° programs for multiple brands including Mondelez, Electronic Arts, Bose, Pizza Hut, HBO, JP Morgan Chase, and Tissot. For nearly ten years, Filiberto oversaw and amplified partnerships across the pop-culture landscape, inclusive of major sports leagues, teams, events, film, television, music, and leading social media platforms.

Prior to CAA, Filiberto managed marketing and advertising efforts for the Energy Drinks business at PepsiCo. Before that, he spent eight years with Kraft Foods serving as a brand and business manager, responsible for cross-functional and agency teams, P&L, brand equity, strategy, advertising, media, promotions, packaging, trade, forecasting, and new product development.

In tandem, VidMob has hired Susan Naci as Beauty and Luxury Lead. She will be overseeing U.S. sales and brand partnerships within the respective sectors. Naci joins from Amazon, from within the CPG and Beauty advertising sectors. Her career has spanned CEO and other leadership roles across beauty brands, big tech, VC/PE, e-commerce and media companies.

Both executives will report to Lisa Manowitz Rowley, Head of U.S. Sales.

"We're excited to have Jeff and Susan join VidMob to help us broaden and deepen client relationships," said Rowley. "Their understanding of advertiser needs and objectives, plus their proven track-records in driving results, will make them great assets to our company as brands look to VidMob for technology to transform the way they operate. We look forward to having them on-board to ensure that brands understand and leverage the power of Intelligent Creative to increase marketing ROI."

VidMob is the world's first platform for intelligent creative that provides an end-to-end solution to help brands improve their marketing results by unifying creative and data. VidMob is the only company in the world to receive a certified creative marketing partner badge from every major social and digital platform. A portion of every dollar VidMob receives is used to fund pro bono creative services for non-profits through its 501(c)(3) VidMob Gives. Most recently, the company was included in Inc. magazine's annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2020 and VidMob received the 2020 Creative Intelligence Technology Innovation Award from Frost & Sullivan. Learn more about VidMob at www.vidmob.com and VidMob Gives at vidmob.gives .

