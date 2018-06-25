VidMob Named Official Pinterest Marketing Partner

NEW YORK, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading creative tech company VidMob has been selected to join the Pinterest Marketing Partner program in the newly launched Creative specialty. Pinterest launched this program to help companies maximize opportunities to engage Pinners with high caliber video assets. Developing motion based Pins for brands across every industry vertical, VidMob has become a go-to for marketers looking to inspire consumers with creative expressions of products and services.

Tapping into VidMob's global network of expert video creators and deep learning creative insights, brands can quickly scale production of high-performance Pins that drive brand favorability and purchase intent. VidMob founder and CEO Alex Collmer says, "Pinterest is leading the way with visual discovery and we know that high quality creative is what drives engagement and performance, so we couldn't be more thrilled to partner with Pinterest on this journey as a Pinterest Marketing Partner."

To commemorate the partnership, Pinterest and VidMob co-hosted a party at the Cannes Lions Festival of Innovation this past week, attended by leading brands and agencies. Themed 'Cocktails & Creativity', the event featured live editing by one of VidMob's top editors, giving party-goers a chance to see themselves in video Pins.

About:

VidMob is the world's leading video creation platform with a network of professional creatives worldwide who produce the full spectrum of video content. As the Web transitions to a video-driven medium, marketers and publishers need to increase the volume and enhance the quality of their video communications. VidMob enables clients to collaborate with expert creatives to efficiently develop a suite of video assets optimized for every digital channel. Learn more about VidMob here.

Contact:

Bronagh Hanley

bronagh@bignoisepr.com

415-314-7262

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vidmob-named-official-pinterest-marketing-partner-300671838.html

SOURCE VidMob