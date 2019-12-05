VidMob Partners With Meredith Corporation's REAL SIMPLE To Produce & Distribute Original Digital Video Campaign To Benefit NYC Nonprofit 'Win'

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VidMob, a first-of-its-kind full stack creative technology platform, today announced its first-ever partnership between its non-profit arm VidMob Gives and Meredith Corporation's REAL SIMPLE, to launch a digital video campaign on behalf of Win, the largest provider of shelter and safe, supportive housing for families in New York City. The campaign—donated in full by VidMob and REAL SIMPLE—will focus on driving donations to Win's holiday toy drive.

Drawing on VidMob's deep creative insights, VidMob's global network of talent and creators will produce the video campaign which will run across REAL SIMPLE's site and social media channels, reaching more than 14 million consumers. REAL SIMPLE's traffic has continued to see strong momentum across its many platforms with a 12% digital audience growth and a social following that has grown more than 30%. More than half of the women we're spotlighting in our campaign are employed, yet they face barriers to finding permanent housing.

"As the world's first creative technology solution for non-profits, VidMob Gives was created with an understanding that there is significant power behind a good story, especially for those who rely on it to spread their message, drive donations, and connect to potential supporters," said Burr Purnell, Director of Social Good, VidMob Gives. "This holiday season, we are proud to partner with REAL SIMPLE and combine our forces for social good, benefiting New York City's homeless children who are estimated to make up more than one third of the 60,000 individuals who are in a shelter every night."

"At REAL SIMPLE, we seek to provide practical solutions for today's busy woman, and we recognize the invaluable gift that these toys will offer families who have limited resources," said Heather Morgan Shott, Senior Director, Digital Content Strategy. "This partnership amplifies the mission of Win and makes a real-world difference to an often-overlooked community and a vital charity that is striving to make their lives better."

"With the holidays fast approaching, every family should have the opportunity to celebrate regardless of where they live," said Christine Quinn, President and CEO, Win. "This partnership will help bring the joy and magic of the holiday season to the thousands of women and children who call Win home. We are grateful for the outpouring of support and generosity from our community this time of year."

The campaign is expected to launch today and run through December 31. To view the video campaign, go to RealSimple.com.

About VidMob

VidMob is an award-winning Marketing Creative Platform that provides an end-to-end technology solution for all of a brand's creative needs. It is an integrated platform combining first-of-a-kind creative analytics with best-in-class creative production to understand and improve marketing effectiveness. VidMob is the only company in the world to receive a certified creative marketing partner badge from every major social and digital platform. A portion of every dollar VidMob receives is used to fund pro bono creative services for non-profits through our 501(c)(3) VidMob Gives. Learn more about VidMob at www.vidmob.com and VidMob Gives at www.vidmob.gives.

About REAL SIMPLE

The REAL SIMPLE brand makes life easier and more meaningful for today's busy woman, providing inspiring ideas and practical solutions to help her simplify her life. REAL SIMPLE understands the modern woman, creating a positive, supportive community in which women can connect and share their ideas. Through print and digital, REAL SIMPLE reaches an audience of nearly 14 million every month.

About Win

Since 1983, Win has been transforming the lives of New York City's homeless women and their children by providing a holistic solution of safe housing, critical services and programs they need to succeed on their own — so the women can regain their independence and their children can look forward to a brighter future. With more than 1,600 units of transitional housing providing shelter for more than 4,600 people every night, Win focuses on solutions for the many causes of homelessness by helping women improve their job skills, life skills, personal health and more. Win's children's services include childcare, after school programs, and Camp Win, a summer day camp program. Win also provides permanent supportive housing offering dedicated, long-term support to families with additional needs.

