Vidnoz Achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification for Information Security Management

Vidnoz Inc.

Jan 08, 2025, 11:00 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vidnoz, an innovative AI tool platform, proudly announces its successful ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification. This certification reflects Vidnoz's strong commitment to information security, enhancing the security of its products and reinforcing the company's market position.

Achieve ISO/IEC 27001:2022, Ensure Top-tier Information Security

ISO/IEC 27001:2022 is the global standard for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS), designed to help organizations establish and implement strict information security controls. Vidnoz's successful certification proves its security system meets the highest global standards, ensuring strict compliance with international information security requirements. With robust risk management and security strategies, Vidnoz protects clients' data and reduces breach risks. This certification enhances Vidnoz's credibility, boosts customer trust, and gives the company a competitive edge in the global market.

To obtain ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, Vidnoz underwent a detailed and strict audit process, ensuring that its security policies and procedures fully comply with the standard. A third-party audit team verified the company's robust security controls, including Vidnoz's intrusion prevention systems, which effectively mitigate potential threats. The ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification process includes ongoing monitoring and improvements. This also helps Vidnoz stay compliant with global regulations, giving customers peace of mind.

AI Compliance Leader for AI Video Creation 

Recognized as an outstanding practitioner in the industry, Vidnoz AI is built on strict adherence to international security standards while constantly evolving through technology iterations and innovations. In particular, Vidnoz AI continuously innovates in AI video creation and digital avatar technology, enabling more efficient video content creation and personalized avatar customization. Meanwhile, Vidnoz AI ensures that all services meet the highest security standards, so clients can trust that their data is safe during the creation process.

Sam Brown, Product Manager at Vidnoz said, "Data breach is around us. Our team has always prioritized information security for our company and products. Achieving the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification is a major milestone for us. We will keep improving our products and service, and help clients save time, cost, and effort based on data security. We are committed to benefiting clients worldwide with our innovative solutions."

About Vidnoz 

Vidnoz is a leading artificial intelligence technology company that provides 30+ AI tools across industries. The company is committed to helping education, cultural tourism, consulting, IT service, and over 26 other industries enhance content creation efficiency and brand impact through its advanced technology and customized services.

Vidnoz AI 3.0 Empowers Businesses & Creators with Next-Gen Avatar Video Creation

Vidnoz, a transformative AI tools platform, today announces the release of Vidnoz AI 3.0, introducing its brand new features - Team Collaboration and ...
Vidnoz, a transformative AI tools platform, today announces the release of Vidnoz AI 3.0, introducing its brand new features - Scene-based Sitting...
