Vidnoz AI Unveils Voice Clone to Enhance Brand Attributes and User Engagement

News provided by

Vidnoz Inc.

17 Jan, 2024, 12:30 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vidnoz, the forefront AI-powered video platform, recently introduced a groundbreaking feature, Voice Clone, within its free AI video generator. This innovation allows its users to clone their voices and speak in over 80 languages while preserving their authentic tones. With ultra-realistic Voice Clone and Custom Avatar, Vidnoz empowers brands to create exclusive and recognizable video content that resonates directly with the audience, enhancing brand affinity, loyalty, and user engagement.

Continue Reading
Vidnoz AI creates free Text-to-Speech videos with lifelike avatars in 1 minute.
Vidnoz AI creates free Text-to-Speech videos with lifelike avatars in 1 minute.

Accenture finds that 83% of consumers are most likely to engage with a brand that uses personalized experiences. Vidnoz AI, recognizing the importance of personalization, provides free access for users to clone their unique voice, and an advanced way to custom their exclusive avatar. This innovative approach enables brand videos to seamlessly spread in over 80 languages while maintaining the brand attributes. Vidnoz AI empowers brands to greatly cut costs while improving their content personalization and creativity. Analyzing user feedback reveals that brands utilizing Vidnoz services have experienced an impressive 22% average increase in user engagement.

In its most recent update, Vidnoz AI has expanded its library to over 300 AI avatars, 470 realistic voices, and 350+ customizable templates. The preset elements make it easier for businesses and individuals to create a stunning video in 1 minute with a simple script. Additionally, Vidnoz AI has launched a series of free new AI Tools, Vidnoz AI Voice Changer, Vidnoz AI Cartoon Generator, and AI Text to Video, AI Dancing Photo. These AI tools provide creators with a steady stream of creativity, making video creation more interesting and efficient. As of this publication, Vidnoz has provided free services to over 3,000,000 users, resulting in the generation of over 10 million visually striking videos.

Sam Brown, Product Manager of Vidnoz AI, states: "Voice Cloning is a game changer, taking AI videos to a brand new level. It grants more authenticity and richer human emotion to AI videos. Our team strives to boost productivity while exponentially enhancing creativity. Personalization remains a key competitive edge, catering to diverse users' needs."

Explore the potential of hyper-realistic and personalized video content at www.vidnoz.com.

About Vidnoz

Established in 2016, Vidnoz is a trailblazing AI platform revolutionizing video creation. Vidnoz started with the mission and vision to revolutionize the traditional video creation model. In the past years, Vidnoz introduced a series of innovations to the market, including an AI Video Generator, AI Talking Avatar, AI Face Swap, AI Voice Changer, and AI Text-to-video. Vidnoz's user-friendly platform offers a rich array of templates, customization options, and AI-driven tools, catering to diverse video creation needs spanning training, education, marketing, and entertainment industries.

SOURCE Vidnoz Inc.

Also from this source

Vidnoz AI: Introducing a Free AI Video Platform to Cut Users' Costs by 80% and Boost 10X Productivity

Vidnoz AI: Introducing a Free AI Video Platform to Cut Users' Costs by 80% and Boost 10X Productivity

Vidnoz, an innovative AI platform, today announced a free AI video generator - Vidnoz AI, which helps people make videos easier and faster than ever...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.